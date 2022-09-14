We’ll just set up this “climate change action” update with a reminder about Joe Biden promising a voter to “end fossil fuels” if he were to be elected president:

Since that time Biden has been sounding a loud alarm about the burning of fossil fuels:

I believe climate change is an existential threat to humanity. Donald Trump doesn’t even think it exists. It’s that simple, folks. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

There’s no time to waste when it comes to the existential threat of climate change. That’s why I’ve set a bold new goal of cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 23, 2021

Biden promised to cut emissions unless he needed to fire up a jet to go vote in a place he was just at over the weekend:

Biden confirms that he is taking Air Force One to Delaware to vote in the state’s primary – and ignores question as to why he did not vote absentee pic.twitter.com/Uc1GDsslNZ — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 13, 2022

WH defends Biden's taxpayer-funded Air Force One trip — to vote in Delaware https://t.co/Jm7VuEEys1 pic.twitter.com/TkleHnjfd9 — New York Post (@nypost) September 14, 2022

How it started: I promise to end fossil fuel!

How it’s going: Takes a jumbo jet to go cast a vote.

Biden took Air Force One – 747 to travel 110 miles to vote after he celebrated passing a $700 Bill funding climate change. — Sunny Days🌞Deplorable Hoosier🇺🇸 (@SmellyCat2Sunny) September 14, 2022

The air smells cleaner already!

Hey @ComfortablySmug its climate change for thee but not for me! https://t.co/kc3lLRVwti — Bill Smith (@BillSmith445) September 14, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris has also joined Biden in telling everybody that if we don’t do away with fossil fuels soon humanity could suffer a fiery demise:

Climate change is an existential threat to our way of life. Every year we wait to take action, extreme weather and disruption make life harder for millions of Americans. Our Build Back Better Agenda will tackle the climate crisis head on. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 16, 2021

Today Harris did her part to fight climate change again, and her effort also required the use of a jet in order to get to Buffalo and warn them about how bad it is to burn fossil fuel:

This morning, I’m heading to Buffalo, New York to highlight how we are taking climate action, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 14, 2022

✈ Vice President Kamala Harris' plane has arrived in WNY. Find our coverage here: https://t.co/8pLKsal9Kn pic.twitter.com/D9zJbVbzGp — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) September 14, 2022

Unnecessarily burning tons of jet fuel to take climate action. The world feels less hot already.

The glaring problem w/idiots claiming Trump took Air Force One to golf to defend Biden wasting nearly 200k for a vote he could have made Saturday is Trump never pretended to buy into the climate change nonsense. That’s a damn big carbon footprint, President Pudding Pop. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 14, 2022

And Trump wasn’t the one telling everybody else to sacrifice for the “common good” and that burning fossil fuels is a threat to the entire planet.

Yes, and as families we are trying to consolidate our errands to save gas and make sure we have enough money to put food on the table. Gone are the days of non-essential trips! — Sir Rob of the South (@Robs_Hunt) September 14, 2022

Meanwhile it’s obvious that in the ruling class there’s no such thing as a non-essential trip.

As a bonus, Harris in Buffalo reminded everybody after exiting her private government jet that electric vehicles are “cheaper to own”:

Kamala says electric vehicles are "cheaper to own." pic.twitter.com/bwl2qrYlKF — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 14, 2022

On what planet do these people live?

