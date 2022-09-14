We’ll just set up this “climate change action” update with a reminder about Joe Biden promising a voter to “end fossil fuels” if he were to be elected president:

Since that time Biden has been sounding a loud alarm about the burning of fossil fuels:

Biden promised to cut emissions unless he needed to fire up a jet to go vote in a place he was just at over the weekend:

Trending

How it started: I promise to end fossil fuel!

How it’s going: Takes a jumbo jet to go cast a vote.

The air smells cleaner already!

Vice President Kamala Harris has also joined Biden in telling everybody that if we don’t do away with fossil fuels soon humanity could suffer a fiery demise:

Today Harris did her part to fight climate change again, and her effort also required the use of a jet in order to get to Buffalo and warn them about how bad it is to burn fossil fuel:

Unnecessarily burning tons of jet fuel to take climate action. The world feels less hot already.

And Trump wasn’t the one telling everybody else to sacrifice for the “common good” and that burning fossil fuels is a threat to the entire planet.

Meanwhile it’s obvious that in the ruling class there’s no such thing as a non-essential trip.

As a bonus, Harris in Buffalo reminded everybody after exiting her private government jet that electric vehicles are “cheaper to own”:

On what planet do these people live?

***

Related:

Biden climate adviser has 3 words to describe the BBB spending (do they ring any bells?)

SMART yet brutal thread on the ‘insanity of Pseudo-Science’ makes climate change and its believers look even MORE … insane

CNN climate reporter deletes ‘poorly worded’ tweet about Republicans hastening demise of humanity by opposing Inflation Reduction Act

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeglobal warmingJoe BidenKamala Harris