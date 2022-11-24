Barring any breaking news, we won’t be hearing much from the president over the long Thanksgiving weekend because Biden and his family are going to enjoy a vacation on Nantucket because the entire island gets swallowed up by the sea due to climate change:

Before getting into it, here are a couple of reminders of how Biden has for a long time accused the super-rich of not paying their “fair share”:

“Pay your fair share”:

It’s unlikely that Biden’s host this weekend, a private equity billionaire, is going to be getting that lecture:

From the NY Post:

While there, the Bidens plan to stay at Rubenstein’s sprawling, $20 million waterfront home, the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror reported.

Biden indicated earlier this month that the upcoming holiday season would be a prime opportunity for him to discuss running for re-election in 2024.

“My intention is that I run again,” he told reporters on Nov. 9 in the wake of the midterm elections. “But I’m a great respecter of fate. And this is, ultimately, a family decision. I think everybody wants me to run, but … we’re going to have discussions about it.”

This isn’t the first time Biden has spent some time at the billionaire’s $20 million Nantucket mansion. It’s going to be quite a luxurious weekend for “Middle Class Joe.”

