Barring any breaking news, we won’t be hearing much from the president over the long Thanksgiving weekend because Biden and his family are going to enjoy a vacation on Nantucket because the entire island gets swallowed up by the sea due to climate change:

Here is Joe, Hunter, and the rest of the Bidens arriving on Air Force One in Nantucket last night for their weeklong vacation at a billionaire's compound pic.twitter.com/wtspZlI64k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 23, 2022

Before getting into it, here are a couple of reminders of how Biden has for a long time accused the super-rich of not paying their “fair share”:

BIDEN: "A firefighter and a teacher pay more than double the tax rate that a billionaire pays." *leans in and whispers* "That's not right." pic.twitter.com/JteHqfPyjP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 28, 2022

"Pay your fair share":

It’s unlikely that Biden’s host this weekend, a private equity billionaire, is going to be getting that lecture:

Bidens back at private equity billionaire's $20M Nantucket pad for Thanksgiving https://t.co/8BMMT02RRg pic.twitter.com/TbWqgPQeDF — New York Post (@nypost) November 22, 2022

From the NY Post:

While there, the Bidens plan to stay at Rubenstein’s sprawling, $20 million waterfront home, the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror reported. Biden indicated earlier this month that the upcoming holiday season would be a prime opportunity for him to discuss running for re-election in 2024. “My intention is that I run again,” he told reporters on Nov. 9 in the wake of the midterm elections. “But I’m a great respecter of fate. And this is, ultimately, a family decision. I think everybody wants me to run, but … we’re going to have discussions about it.”

This isn’t the first time Biden has spent some time at the billionaire’s $20 million Nantucket mansion. It’s going to be quite a luxurious weekend for “Middle Class Joe.”

