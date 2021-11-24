President Biden rarely has anything good to say about billionaires (in public). The president often insinuates billionaires are freeloaders who do not “pay their fair share”:

As President @JoeBiden said, there’s no reason why millionaires and billionaires shouldn’t pay their fair share in taxes. pic.twitter.com/sDymRf1LBw — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 6, 2021

The president who has always liked to portray himself as “middle-class Joe” will have a chance to personally remind a billionaire he’s not paying his fair share while staying at his Nantucket home for Thanksgiving weekend:

White House says Biden has no public events scheduled from tomorrow through Sunday, when he'll be doing his usual Thanksgiving stretch in Nantucket. (Public schedules don't include all of a president's activities.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 23, 2021

White House pool report says Biden will stay in the vacation home of David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, in Nantucket — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) November 23, 2021

Is something wrong with Biden’s places in Delaware?

The president staying at the Nantucket home of a private equity tycoon for thanksgiving is quite the look — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 24, 2021

All while the government reminds people that a soy-based Thanksgiving dinner would be cheaper and healthier than the standard fare.

It's clear that @JoeBiden doesn't care about the optics – as a matter of fact, this is a blatant FU from Quid Pro Quo Joe to the suffering of the American people… https://t.co/ReT1OnV1EB — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) November 24, 2021

While MSM is telling you not to buy a Turkey and Fauci is saying you can only have a family holiday if you’re fully vaccinated, Joe Biden is doing his “usual” in Nantucket. They don’t care about you. https://t.co/HJEaZvANNj — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 23, 2021

Factor in Nancy Pelosi officiating a billionaire heiress’ wedding recently and it’s clear they don’t care about the optics.

White House has called a lid from now until Sunday https://t.co/J427c7hEKC — e-beth (@ebeth360) November 23, 2021

Ole Scranton Joe, America’s houseguest — Bill (@Tastywaves77) November 23, 2021

Meanwhile…

Bottom continues to fall for Biden, in new NPR/Marist poll: “Biden's approval is down to 42%, the lowest recorded in the survey since Biden took office.” https://t.co/nQkydVojp8 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 24, 2021

It’s going great! (Cue eye roll)

