President Biden rarely has anything good to say about billionaires (in public). The president often insinuates billionaires are freeloaders who do not “pay their fair share”:
As President @JoeBiden said, there’s no reason why millionaires and billionaires shouldn’t pay their fair share in taxes. pic.twitter.com/sDymRf1LBw
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 6, 2021
The president who has always liked to portray himself as “middle-class Joe” will have a chance to personally remind a billionaire he’s not paying his fair share while staying at his Nantucket home for Thanksgiving weekend:
White House says Biden has no public events scheduled from tomorrow through Sunday, when he'll be doing his usual Thanksgiving stretch in Nantucket. (Public schedules don't include all of a president's activities.)
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 23, 2021
White House pool report says Biden will stay in the vacation home of David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, in Nantucket
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) November 23, 2021
Is something wrong with Biden’s places in Delaware?
The president staying at the Nantucket home of a private equity tycoon for thanksgiving is quite the look
— Sam Stein (@samstein) November 24, 2021
All while the government reminds people that a soy-based Thanksgiving dinner would be cheaper and healthier than the standard fare.
It's clear that @JoeBiden doesn't care about the optics – as a matter of fact, this is a blatant FU from Quid Pro Quo Joe to the suffering of the American people… https://t.co/ReT1OnV1EB
— Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) November 24, 2021
While MSM is telling you not to buy a Turkey and Fauci is saying you can only have a family holiday if you’re fully vaccinated, Joe Biden is doing his “usual” in Nantucket.
They don’t care about you. https://t.co/HJEaZvANNj
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 23, 2021
Factor in Nancy Pelosi officiating a billionaire heiress’ wedding recently and it’s clear they don’t care about the optics.
White House has called a lid from now until Sunday https://t.co/J427c7hEKC
— e-beth (@ebeth360) November 23, 2021
Ole Scranton Joe, America’s houseguest
— Bill (@Tastywaves77) November 23, 2021
Meanwhile…
Bottom continues to fall for Biden, in new NPR/Marist poll:
“Biden's approval is down to 42%, the lowest recorded in the survey since Biden took office.” https://t.co/nQkydVojp8
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 24, 2021
It’s going great! (Cue eye roll)