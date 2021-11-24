President Biden rarely has anything good to say about billionaires (in public). The president often insinuates billionaires are freeloaders who do not “pay their fair share”:

The president who has always liked to portray himself as “middle-class Joe” will have a chance to personally remind a billionaire he’s not paying his fair share while staying at his Nantucket home for Thanksgiving weekend:

Is something wrong with Biden’s places in Delaware?

All while the government reminds people that a soy-based Thanksgiving dinner would be cheaper and healthier than the standard fare.

Factor in Nancy Pelosi officiating a billionaire heiress’ wedding recently and it’s clear they don’t care about the optics.

Meanwhile…

It’s going great! (Cue eye roll)

