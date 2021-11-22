Biden and the Democrats claim that spending another two or three trillion dollars on the “Build Back Better” bill (after having dropped $1.2 trillion on the infrastructure bill) would help bring curb rising inflation that has hit consumers hard. Does anybody actually believe that?

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis seems to know that times are getting tougher, and here’s their suggestion for how to make your Thanksgiving cheaper and healthier:

Really? We’ve gone from “Biden saved you 16 cents on your July 4th barbecue” to “here’s why tofurkey is a great option in these financially trying times.”

Maybe that’ll be their meal recommendation for Christmas.

If Biden and the Dems are given much more time in control of things the Fed will be tweeting directions to local soup kitchens for holiday meals.

Priorities!

