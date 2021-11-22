Biden and the Democrats claim that spending another two or three trillion dollars on the “Build Back Better” bill (after having dropped $1.2 trillion on the infrastructure bill) would help bring curb rising inflation that has hit consumers hard. Does anybody actually believe that?

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis seems to know that times are getting tougher, and here’s their suggestion for how to make your Thanksgiving cheaper and healthier:

From the FRED Blog: A Thanksgiving dinner serving of poultry costs $1.42. A soybean-based dinner serving with the same amount of calories costs 66 cents and provides almost twice as much protein https://t.co/qmyjwZd7aU pic.twitter.com/pHv3ZR9o6u — St. Louis Fed (@stlouisfed) November 20, 2021

Really? We’ve gone from “Biden saved you 16 cents on your July 4th barbecue” to “here’s why tofurkey is a great option in these financially trying times.”

Y’all really tweeted this. This is an actual tweet. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) November 22, 2021

I'm just glad they didn't do bugs — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) November 22, 2021

Maybe that’ll be their meal recommendation for Christmas.

And for Christmas you can have earth worms and cockroaches https://t.co/wTEuq09kpX — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) November 21, 2021

If Biden and the Dems are given much more time in control of things the Fed will be tweeting directions to local soup kitchens for holiday meals.

Do these people literally think we want a soybean dinner instead of a turkey? Wow… good try.

Barf https://t.co/OhpesmPqWN — Mama Cole (@MamaCole7) November 22, 2021

In other news, the Fed is filling in for the @TheBabylonBee… 🤦 https://t.co/HJCKsjdwvU — 🎸 @𝕾𝖔𝖈𝖎𝖆𝖑𝕮𝖑𝖆𝖚𝖉𝖊 🇺🇸 (@SocialClaude) November 22, 2021

Imagine a world where the most powerful people in US monetary policy are tweeting this crap on Thanksgiving week. Welp, you don’t have to imagine. https://t.co/1bREF89m08 — Tim Wood 🇺🇸⚔️ (@TimOnPoint) November 21, 2021

Let them eat soybeans. https://t.co/Aomqnnopxg — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) November 21, 2021

Quantitative easing and soy for Thanksgiving. Let’s save America from these people. https://t.co/mLxBLCex2k — Cynthia Lummis 🦬 (@CynthiaMLummis) November 21, 2021

This is not satire. Wtf. https://t.co/hyTYWDoG8F — AUSTIN FRISCH (@Austin_Zone) November 21, 2021

Record-setting hyper inflation and the fed is worried about calories https://t.co/yOlWXWWFwt — J.T. Palladino (@jtpalladino23) November 22, 2021

Priorities!

Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video