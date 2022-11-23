The career of “disinformation czar” Nina Jankowicz at the DHS didn’t last long after the Biden administration basically got caught trying to put a Minister of Truth in place all while lying about what would be the purpose of her job. Fast-forward a few months, and guess what the “Mary Poppins of Disinformation” is up to now:

Nina Jankowicz, who sang Mary Poppins on TikTok and was going to be in charge of monitoring disinformation and censoring US citizens, has now registered as a foreign agent. https://t.co/41oPunyjVT pic.twitter.com/h8aDgn4GJV — Maxwell Meyer (@mualphaxi) November 23, 2022

NINA JANKOWICZ registers as a foreign agent for the U.K.'s Centre for Information Resilience, which tracks disinfo. She'll serve as their "ambassador" to American policy makers and a media representative. https://t.co/1KrG5KrKUy pic.twitter.com/zU3Qvt1Gf3 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 23, 2022

You can’t make this stuff up — mostly because you don’t have to.

Wait the person the Department of Homeland Security appointed to surveil American speech just registered as a lobbyist for the British? The writers this season are something else. https://t.co/oIeujXkFBY — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 23, 2022





Wow. Every time I think it can't get worse — Sour Patch Lyds 🍥🍥 (@sourpatchlyds) November 23, 2022

Maybe Jankowicz will fit in a little better across the pond:

all hail the Mary Poppins of Disinformation https://t.co/8vKHQq9RTY pic.twitter.com/1rchXIJ2Xe — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 23, 2022

Yikes.

.@ElonMusk fires Woke Twitter staffers and the company's creepy partnership with DHS, and suddenly Nina Jankowicz (@wiczipedia) is raking in a $12,000-per-month retainer from a foreign government? Very Normalhttps://t.co/v4ekXeULxP — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) November 23, 2022

Nothing to see here!

