The career of “disinformation czar” Nina Jankowicz at the DHS didn’t last long after the Biden administration basically got caught trying to put a Minister of Truth in place all while lying about what would be the purpose of her job. Fast-forward a few months, and guess what the “Mary Poppins of Disinformation” is up to now:

You can’t make this stuff up — mostly because you don’t have to.


Maybe Jankowicz will fit in a little better across the pond:

Yikes.

Nothing to see here!

