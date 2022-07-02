As we told you yesterday, Politico ended up deleting and later correcting a false tweet that said “Clarence Thomas claimed in a dissenting opinion that Covid vaccines are derived from the cells of ‘aborted children’.” However, before the original tweet was deleted, the false claim was retweeted by Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler.

The facepalm-worthy nature of this story continued after the former director of the DHS’s “Disinformation Governance Board” was spotted retweeting the false tweet from Politico:

former Disinformation Governance Board director Nina Jankowicz retweeted a tweet claiming that Clarence Thomas was spreading misinformation based on a tweet that Politico had to delete because it was spreading misinformation about Clarence Thomas. pic.twitter.com/XmbqhkEIS1 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 1, 2022

A “fact-checker” and a former Truth Minister helping spread a false story pretty much sums it all up these days.

It was a thing of beauty.

Right?

