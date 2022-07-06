Earlier today, we told you about former would-be Disinformation Czar Nina Jankowicz taking Nancy Pelosi to task for spreading false information regarding Florida’s Senate race between incumbent Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Val Demings.

While it's not the most outrageous falsely-attributed statement I've seen in a ‘22 fundraising email, this blatant misrepresentation of @fivethirtyeight's work is unacceptable. Dems should drop this disinfo (as I would wager it was deliberate) & focus fundraising on real issues. https://t.co/zB6EhafttW — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) July 5, 2022

But before you go congratulating Nina for getting it right, there’s something you should know: she’s still a liar-liar-pants-on-fire.

And now, over to the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy:

NYT puff piece on Jankowicz (by ‘misinfo’ & DHS reporters w/ photo & quotes from former Disinfo Governance Board director) claims she was “targeted online by false or misleading info” but doesn’t note even one of many instances of her spreading falsehoodshttps://t.co/Jtjk2TZc9p pic.twitter.com/cPnhK2T7aB — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 6, 2022

Steven is a “misinfo” reporter for NYT who authored the puff piece on Nina Jankowicz — this is him quoting her. Question for you Steve: you assert Nina was targeted by false info, but never mention a single falsehood (& there are many!) that she had a history of promoting — why? https://t.co/7G11e1gOQo — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 6, 2022

Since the New York Times puff piece couldn’t be bothered to note any instances of Jankowicz spreading falsehoods, looks like it’s up to Dunleavy to bring the receipts:

Dunleavy could’ve gone on and on. Seriously. But he ended up getting distracted by a brand-new lie from Jankowicz:

This piece isn’t about me. Did you read it? I know it’s easier to just look at the pictures 💁🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/G5uzVlBLjF — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) July 6, 2022

Better question: Did you read it, Nina? Surely you want to know which of your quotes the New York Times decided to use in the piece that you claim wasn’t about you.

Wow. Jankowicz has me blocked but screenshot my tweet to falsely claim NYT piece isn’t about her & to suggest I only looked at pic. Well, the article features a picture of her but it also quotes her *3* times & is a defense of her & an attack on her critics. Nina is just a liar. pic.twitter.com/Bv8M9js6sk — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 6, 2022

You can take the Nina Jankowicz out of the Disinformation Governance Board, but you can’t take the disinformation out of Nina Jankowicz.

notice that Jankowicz’s screenshot of my tweet deceptively cut off my full tweet — if she shared the full thing it would’ve shown I included the feature photo plus all three of her quotes, undercutting her absurd claim the NYT piece isn’t about her & her lie that I hadn’t read it pic.twitter.com/yGhm8uJys8 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 6, 2022

Uh-oh, Nina …

Then why did they use your picture? — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) July 6, 2022

Ever heard of a “peg”? That’s what my experience was for this story. Just because there’s a photo of me doesn’t make it “about me.” It’s about the broader implications of the politicization of disinformation, as anyone who gives it a fair read will understand. — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) July 6, 2022

Speaking of pegs, if we were Nina Jankowicz, we’d take ourselves down a couple of pegs right about now.

Jankowicz continues to claim the NYT story with the feature photo of her & three quotes from her that is about her & that is a defense of her & is an attack on her critics is not actually about her — she’s just the news peg, you see. Unfortunately, Nina doesn’t have a dictionary. pic.twitter.com/WmFgR9Fwnw — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 6, 2022

Nina doesn’t have a job in the Biden administration, either.

still funny to consider that Nina was literally the director of something called the Disinformation Governance Board — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 6, 2022

Well, Nina would’ve helped Joe Biden govern by disinformation, so in a way it would’ve made sense.

