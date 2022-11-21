The media, joined by a few dozen former intel officials, ran interference for the Bidens as long as they could when it came to the topic of Hunter Biden’s laptop (and its contents) ahead of the 2020 election. Stories about the laptop were deemed “Russian disinformation” and anybody daring to claim otherwise was punished by banning or suspension.

Now that it’s “safe” to do so, CBS News has joined media outlets in reporting that, hey, stories about Hunter’s laptop might be true after all!

Now let’s flashback to October of 2020, approximately one month ahead of the November presidential election. Then-President Trump brought up the subject of Hunter Biden’s laptop, and 60 Minutes’ Leslie Stahl was NOT going to go there. Stahl explained that the media wasn’t covering that particular topic because the laptop “can’t be verified”:

Trending

That was quite the display of a “journalist” running some interference that just happened to be to the benefit of the Democrat presidential candidate:

“Can’t be verified”? What are the odds that anybody in the MSM even tried to verify it at the time? Slim to none.

Nope. “Journalists” at the time were only doing their jobs as they saw them.

***

Related:

Jonathan Turley catches AP redhanded doing Biden admin’s dirty work on Hunter Biden laptop scandal

‘Hunter laptop, multiple hoaxes …’ Glenn Greenwald brutally reminds John Brennan of the LIES he’s told and pushed over the past 6 years

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 60 MinutesCBS NewsDonald TrumpHunter BidenHunter Biden's laptopJoe BidenLeslie Stahl