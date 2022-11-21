The media, joined by a few dozen former intel officials, ran interference for the Bidens as long as they could when it came to the topic of Hunter Biden’s laptop (and its contents) ahead of the 2020 election. Stories about the laptop were deemed “Russian disinformation” and anybody daring to claim otherwise was punished by banning or suspension.

Now that it’s “safe” to do so, CBS News has joined media outlets in reporting that, hey, stories about Hunter’s laptop might be true after all!

CBS News had an independent review done of Hunter’s laptop. They concluded they believe its real. pic.twitter.com/aDGec4oc8Z — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 21, 2022

Now let’s flashback to October of 2020, approximately one month ahead of the November presidential election. Then-President Trump brought up the subject of Hunter Biden’s laptop, and 60 Minutes’ Leslie Stahl was NOT going to go there. Stahl explained that the media wasn’t covering that particular topic because the laptop “can’t be verified”:

Two years ago Donald Trump told CBS’s Lesley Stahl on 60 Minutes the Hunter Biden laptop was real and should be covered by the media. Stahl said it couldn’t be verified. Two years later @cbsnews has finally verified it. Trump was right. Again. pic.twitter.com/o7a3cMQ4Jn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 21, 2022

That was quite the display of a “journalist” running some interference that just happened to be to the benefit of the Democrat presidential candidate:

This exchange between Trump and Lesley Stahl is insane. She repeatedly insists the Biden laptops “can’t be verified” so reporters shouldn’t talk about it. Trump asks her why it can’t be verified. Her answer: “Because it can’t be verified.” pic.twitter.com/cf9hcSGnrm — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) October 22, 2020

“Can’t be verified”? What are the odds that anybody in the MSM even tried to verify it at the time? Slim to none.

700+ days late, but CBS is trying to get better… https://t.co/aBusFE8fch — ✩ Jim Holt ✩ (@jimholt) November 21, 2022

She should apologize. But she won’t. https://t.co/2QIZpORASF — Brett Mahurin (@bamahurin) November 21, 2022

Nope. “Journalists” at the time were only doing their jobs as they saw them.

***

Related:

Jonathan Turley catches AP redhanded doing Biden admin’s dirty work on Hunter Biden laptop scandal

‘Hunter laptop, multiple hoaxes …’ Glenn Greenwald brutally reminds John Brennan of the LIES he’s told and pushed over the past 6 years

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!