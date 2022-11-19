Thanksgiving is coming up, and thanks in part to President Biden’s efforts in the last nearly two years to “Build Back Better,” the amount of money you pay for dinner will be at a four-decade high:

The cost of a Thanksgiving meal will be the highest ever this November, according to American Farm Bureau’s annual survey. https://t.co/gIjuLgF0xk — Forbes (@Forbes) November 16, 2022

The average American's Thanksgiving dinner is likely to increase by about 20%. The massive jump is perhaps not surprising, given that food inflation is at a four-decade high—but it demonstrates the increasing pressure on Americans’ finances https://t.co/ivT6pnNNym — TIME (@TIME) November 19, 2022

Can you feel the “relief” yet?

The average American’s Thanksgiving dinner is likely to increase by about 20%, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual survey—by far the biggest jump recorded in the 37-year history of the report. The cost for a holiday feast rose to $64.05 for 10 people, up from $53.31 from last year’s average, and a nearly 37% increase in cost from two years ago. The massive jump is perhaps not surprising, given that food inflation is at a four-decade high—but it demonstrates the increasing pressure on Americans’ finances.

Don’t worry though, because President Biden has said the “Inflation Reduction” part of the Inflation Reduction Act will kick in just after the New Year:

Biden promises Americans will "start to feel the effects of the [so-called] 'Inflation Reduction Act,'" they just have to wait six more weeks. pic.twitter.com/WIEPUI8ejR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 18, 2022

Biden’s just buying some time until there’s a GOP majority in the House, at which point the White House will be blaming Republicans for inflation.

Inflation is so bad, "two more weeks" is now up to six… https://t.co/uPIbmo7uEB — Yes I Mad Bro (@ChudRevenge) November 18, 2022

“Six weeks to flatten the inflation curve.”

In the meantime, if your budget is stressed, the president recommends saving money on heating costs by buying solar panels:

Biden tells people concerned about heating their homes this winter that they can get a tax credit to install solar panels on their roofs. pic.twitter.com/MRVPmZTD0N — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 18, 2022

That’s got some serious “if you can’t afford gas just spend $60,000 on an electric car” energy.

The green new deal has wonderful offsets but they are only available to people who are already wealthy. The non-wealthy can't even afford to partake of government handouts. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) November 19, 2022

Gee nothing like spending thousands to save hundreds. — GrandMomsterMel (@MomsterMel) November 18, 2022

You can’t argue with Bidenomics!

