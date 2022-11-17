Well, well, well … how the turntables.

Looks like President Joe Biden will be taking his turn in the hot seat. At least according to House Republicans, who have just announced today that the president is the target of a probe into “why [Biden] lied to the American people his knowledge and participation in his families international business schemes”:

QFE: “The Biden family’s business dealings implicate a wide range of criminality, from human trafficking to potential violations of the Constitution. In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with his family’s foreign partners and whether he is a president who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars and influence.”

Now, Lord knows there’s got to be plenty — plenty — of material to work with when it comes to Joe Biden being shady. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned from a Republican-controlled Congress, it’s that we can’t expect much when it comes to actually delivering on stuff.

It’s also pretty reasonable to question if this should be a top GOP priority right now.

Guess in the meantime, all we can really do is sit here and see how it plays out.

