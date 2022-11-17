Well, well, well … how the turntables.

Looks like President Joe Biden will be taking his turn in the hot seat. At least according to House Republicans, who have just announced today that the president is the target of a probe into “why [Biden] lied to the American people his knowledge and participation in his families international business schemes”:

BREAKING: House Republicans announce an investigation into Joe Biden The investigation will look in to “why [Biden] lied to the American people about his knowledge and participation in his family’s international business schemes” pic.twitter.com/2BA7RE3c6v — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 17, 2022

QFE: “The Biden family’s business dealings implicate a wide range of criminality, from human trafficking to potential violations of the Constitution. In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with his family’s foreign partners and whether he is a president who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars and influence.”

Now, Lord knows there’s got to be plenty — plenty — of material to work with when it comes to Joe Biden being shady. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned from a Republican-controlled Congress, it’s that we can’t expect much when it comes to actually delivering on stuff.

Blah blah heard it all before — Matty D 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 (@MattyDAvfc1874) November 17, 2022

Sounds great but I’m not getting my hopes up. — Isaac Cruz 🇺🇸 🎣 🚜 (@SenorCruz956) November 17, 2022

Lots of words .. and promises … this is me not holding my breath. — Happily Unknown! (@SomewhatHopeful) November 17, 2022

It’s also pretty reasonable to question if this should be a top GOP priority right now.

I think this is a misread of the electorate. I get why they are doing this, but if Congress just becomes a vehicle for the majority to run investigations into a President of the opposing party and that's it, it's a bad. https://t.co/YJ2cTxjri3 — Brittany (@bccover) November 17, 2022

The big gripe when Trump was in office was that Dems were only focused on getting Trump out of the WH by any means necessary. They weren't wrong about that, that's exactly what Ds were doing. BUT to turn around and do the exact same thing isn't a good look. — Brittany (@bccover) November 17, 2022

The battle cry of "their rules" so we are going to do the same garbage the other side does isn't going to win hearts and minds in the long term. And since the GOP doesn't have the backing of major institutions, etc like Ds do they won't get cover the way Ds do. — Brittany (@bccover) November 17, 2022

Voters (swing voters, moderates, indys) want good governance. Reducing Congress to dueling investigations on the others' party is just do drive the two sides further apart and continue to alienate the voters needed to get across the finish line with the W. — Brittany (@bccover) November 17, 2022

Guess in the meantime, all we can really do is sit here and see how it plays out.

