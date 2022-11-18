Just to help set the scene, check out Tucker Carlson’s segment last night on FTX and Democrats. It’s something else:

Tucker EXPOSES why FTX "laundering" scheme for Democrats is SO much worse than you thought… pic.twitter.com/qLQXhlE1ES — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 18, 2022

Couple that with what (and who) President Biden and other congressional Democrats have been indicating they might focus on as far as investigations go:

Reporter: "Do you think @elonmusk is a threat to national security?" Biden: "It's worthy of being looked at." pic.twitter.com/x9AUeqGK3H — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 9, 2022

.@SenMarkey threatens @elonmusk: "You cannot ignore what the federal government is requiring of your company, and that goes for … guardrails that have to be built around social media … They will pay a price if they don't put safeguards in place at Twitter" pic.twitter.com/HkQLNmN01Q — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 16, 2022

Add it all up and Elon Musk has the perfect meme to nutshell the situation:

Yep, that about says it all!

