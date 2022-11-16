NASA’s Artemis I rocket launched early this morning for an unmanned (er, “unpersonned”… “uncrewed”… whatever) mission to the moon:
Following a successful launch of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS), the most powerful rocket in the world, the agency’s Orion spacecraft is on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis program. Carrying an uncrewed Orion, SLS lifted off for its flight test debut at 1:47 a.m. EST Wednesday from Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The launch is the first leg of a mission in which Orion is planned to travel approximately 40,000 miles beyond the Moon and return to Earth over the course of 25.5 days. Known as Artemis I, the mission is a critical part of NASA’s Moon to Mars exploration approach, in which the agency explores for the benefit of humanity. It’s an important test for the agency before flying astronauts on the Artemis II mission.
“What an incredible sight to see NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft launch together for the first time. This uncrewed flight test will push Orion to the limits in the rigors of deep space, helping us prepare for human exploration on the Moon and, ultimately, Mars,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
After reaching its initial orbit, Orion deployed its solar arrays and engineers began performing checkouts of the spacecraft’s systems. About 1.5 hours into flight, the rocket’s upper stage engine successfully fired for approximately 18 minutes to give Orion the big push needed to send it out of Earth orbit and toward the Moon.
Whoever’s running Biden’s @POTUS Twitter account just couldn’t help themselves:
NASA’s Artemis is in flight.
This ship will enable the first woman and first person of color to set foot on the lunar surface and will lead countless students to become explorers and show America’s limitless possibilities to the world. pic.twitter.com/mIEZdVcB6M
— President Biden (@POTUS) November 16, 2022
The Biden White House is full of one-trick ponies…
Even at such a cool event the guy managed to squeeze in some identity politics… 🙄
— J. Bear (@SpeedBear) November 16, 2022
Not that we’re surprised.
Instead of leading this post with identity politics, why not say it will expand our scientific knowledge of the lunar surface and will be a springboard for missions to Mars? But, no, identity politics it is!
— Garrett Metalman (@GarrettMetalman) November 16, 2022
That’s the only way they know how to do things.
It's so cringe that such blatant identity politics is being played by the POTUS. The Democrats literally divide us at every opportunity.
— OutdoorChief (@OutdoorChief) November 16, 2022
And it’s insulting to those involved in the program because dragging identity politics into it insinuates they were chosen based on things other than qualifications.
***
