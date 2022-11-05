A few days ago New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who might be voted out of office on Tuesday, addressed the issue of an increase in crime by basically pretending it doesn’t exist. Hochul called it a GOP “conspiracy” intended to scare people ahead of the midterms:

Al Sharpton might have nodded in agreement with Hochul, but she had a tougher time with a different MSNBC host, who wasn’t buying what the governor was trying to sell:

The Democrats are no longer able to lie about crime and the economy.

Yep, crime is supposed to be a problem for the poors but now that it’s extending inside their bubbles it’s a big problem.

It was almost as if Hocul was thinking to herself, “hey, you’re supposed to be on my side!”

Things really seem to have changed over the course of one day:

Is it time to go vote yet?

