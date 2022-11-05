A few days ago New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who might be voted out of office on Tuesday, addressed the issue of an increase in crime by basically pretending it doesn’t exist. Hochul called it a GOP “conspiracy” intended to scare people ahead of the midterms:

Hochul: "[Republicans] are master manipulators. They have this conspiracy going all across America trying to convince people that in Democrat states, they’re not as safe… The safer places are the Democrat states.” pic.twitter.com/D9ae0wVXJm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 31, 2022

Al Sharpton might have nodded in agreement with Hochul, but she had a tougher time with a different MSNBC host, who wasn’t buying what the governor was trying to sell:

Even MSNBC is calling out Democrat Kathy Hochul. "Here's the problem: We don't feel safe…I walk into my pharmacy, and everything is on lockdown because of shoplifters. I'm not going in the subway. People don't feel safe in this town." pic.twitter.com/JUKhxXCk4c — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2022

The Democrats are no longer able to lie about crime and the economy.

Only because she’s personally feeling the effects. — Caroline Melear (@CarolineMelear) November 5, 2022

Yep, crime is supposed to be a problem for the poors but now that it’s extending inside their bubbles it’s a big problem.

But, the look on her face…https://t.co/kkB2VKSaI2 — Sunny and 85° (@gittinbye) November 5, 2022

It was almost as if Hocul was thinking to herself, “hey, you’re supposed to be on my side!”

Yeah you know it’s bad when MSNBC says to Hochul we’re not safe https://t.co/VlLveK4jWQ — Gabe in Hot Arizona🔥 Vote Masters/Lake (@schoolmaster456) November 5, 2022

Things really seem to have changed over the course of one day:

New York's midterm races weren't supposed to be this tight. But Republicans' fearmongering dog whistles seem to be working.https://t.co/pBPkcMvbc0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 4, 2022

Lol

Is your reporter here a fear mongering Republican? https://t.co/8g6hq5awoa — Danielle Haskell (@Dan__i) November 5, 2022

Is it time to go vote yet?

