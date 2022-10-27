As we told you earlier, the New York Post got hacked today. Hard.

One of the problematic headlines concerned New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running against her:

That’s … pretty bad. Of course, it’s also very obviously the product of a hack job.

Nevertheless, Hochul’s press secretary Jen Goodman released this statement:

“We demand answers.” What, exactly, are Team Hochul’s questions, though? It seems pretty straightforward what happened here.

We thought the hack was apparent to everyone … did we overestimate the Hochul campaign’s intelligence? We didn’t think that was possible, since our estimation is already through the floor.

Trending

Actually, no. A lot desperate.

The statement is cringe on its face, of course. But it looks especially bad in light of the fact that, as we’ve already pointed out, the New York Post was obviously hacked.

Moreover, the Post had actually tweeted about being hacked — before Goodman tweeted out the Hochul campaign’s statement:

That tweet went out nearly an hour before Goodman’s.

Faux AF.

Of course not. But it’s not unreasonable to expect some shady stuff from that campaign …

We demand answers!

Meanwhile, we hope that Lee Zeldin tries to capitalize on the hack as well:

That’s a fantastic idea.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: hackhackedJen GoodmanKathy HochulLee ZeldinNew York Post