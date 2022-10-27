As we told you earlier, the New York Post got hacked today. Hard.

One of the problematic headlines concerned New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running against her:

Looks like whoever hacked the NY Post didn't just get tweets; they also changed headlines on the actual website. pic.twitter.com/okL5F3LcE1 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 27, 2022

That’s … pretty bad. Of course, it’s also very obviously the product of a hack job.

Nevertheless, Hochul’s press secretary Jen Goodman released this statement:

Our response to the NY Post this AM: pic.twitter.com/ALvvON79Je — Jen Goodman (@jengoodman75) October 27, 2022

“We demand answers.” What, exactly, are Team Hochul’s questions, though? It seems pretty straightforward what happened here.

Headline: NY Post Hack Apparent to Everyone except Kathy Hochul https://t.co/LsVJxBoFTJ — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 27, 2022

We thought the hack was apparent to everyone … did we overestimate the Hochul campaign’s intelligence? We didn’t think that was possible, since our estimation is already through the floor.

Actually, no. A lot desperate.

The statement is cringe on its face, of course. But it looks especially bad in light of the fact that, as we’ve already pointed out, the New York Post was obviously hacked.

it was clear within minutes of the posts that the NY Post had been hacked. did they miss this? or are they ignoring it, hoping simply to will a narrative into existence? https://t.co/2l0tkIj3p6 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 27, 2022

Moreover, the Post had actually tweeted about being hacked — before Goodman tweeted out the Hochul campaign’s statement:

The New York Post has been hacked. We are currently investigating the cause. — New York Post (@nypost) October 27, 2022

That tweet went out nearly an hour before Goodman’s.

My sister in Christ, they literally said they were hacked.https://t.co/n07ITyQZmC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 27, 2022

the NY Post even announced it had been hacked ~40 mins prior to this press release tweet. https://t.co/EyEQzOGNed — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 27, 2022

Faux AF.

Are you expecting honesty out of that campaign? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 27, 2022

Of course not. But it’s not unreasonable to expect some shady stuff from that campaign …

or they were in someway involved with the hack, given how quickly their response was ready — Nino (@baldingschemer) October 27, 2022

This was such a quick response I’m thinking you were somehow involved. — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 27, 2022

This response is so ridiculous it almost implies that the hack was coordinated with the Hochul campaign. https://t.co/uQeaxvYlrr — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 27, 2022

Which member of your team did it? — max (@MaxNordau) October 27, 2022

We demand answers!

Meanwhile, we hope that Lee Zeldin tries to capitalize on the hack as well:

Lee Zeldin should use this statement in a campaign ad to show the incompetence of Hochul who read these headlines and could not determine the Post had been hacked. https://t.co/6hOIAxTRo1 pic.twitter.com/IQGFKzB9ZA — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 27, 2022

That’s a fantastic idea.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!