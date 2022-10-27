Looks like the New York Post has been pretty busy this morning. Not that they’re not busy every morning, but they’re especially busy today … trying to deal with a hacker or hackers messing with their Twitter account and website. Whoever’s responsible for the, um, bonus New York Post content this morning clearly has a very vivid and, um, interesting imagination.

Looks like someone got access to the New York Post website backend and is changing headlines and then republishing the stories on social media automatically — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) October 27, 2022

Whether this was a disgruntled employee or a hack, this is a perfect example of why News Outlets (and other orgs) should not automate their social media posts — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) October 27, 2022

Yeah … if we were the New York Post, we’d probably think very seriously about doing away with automated social media posts. Here’s what’s been going on at the New York Post today:

Yikes, guys.

The @nypost Twitter account was hacked and I just… pic.twitter.com/qFXSUIgau2 — Sarah Weaver (@SarahHopeWeaver) October 27, 2022

they are getting deleted fast pic.twitter.com/ltKuMrq5X9 — Sarah Weaver (@SarahHopeWeaver) October 27, 2022

Well, obviously. That’s not the sort of content you want up for a really long time.

it's apparently not just the Twitter account. https://t.co/cmM7dYbRTQ for the win! https://t.co/kPOluIAnby — Sarah Weaver (@SarahHopeWeaver) October 27, 2022

Looks like whoever hacked the NY Post didn't just get tweets; they also changed headlines on the actual website. pic.twitter.com/okL5F3LcE1 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 27, 2022

Oof.

Wanted to read more about that Zeldin Hochul story. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2022

Sorry, Stephen. Looks like you missed your window of opportunity. At least for now. Sit tight and maybe something even more exciting will come along. At least until the New York Post can delete it.

