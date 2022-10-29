Because voters always appreciate it when wealthy celebrities tell them how they should vote, actor Mark Ruffalo has served up a pitch for why New York Gov. Kathy Hochul should be re-elected. Here it is:

Making energy more expensive is really what the voters want to hear right now!

LOL! Maybe his campaign will give it a retweet.

Democrat attempts to “lead on climate action” will make inflation and fuel/gas prices even higher so no thanks.

Hopefully the Democrats & their lefty celeb endorsers keep up this kind of talk all the way through election day.

***

***

