Because voters always appreciate it when wealthy celebrities tell them how they should vote, actor Mark Ruffalo has served up a pitch for why New York Gov. Kathy Hochul should be re-elected. Here it is:

🚨New Yorkers, join me in telling Republican candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin to #FrackOff! Let's get out the vote for Democratic Gov. @KathyHochul! She will protect New York's fracking ban & lead on climate action. Like & RT my video & vote — early voting starts tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/G8dcw7CroZ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 28, 2022

Making energy more expensive is really what the voters want to hear right now!

Did Lee Zeldin make this ad? https://t.co/2dafgMKlq7 — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 29, 2022

LOL! Maybe his campaign will give it a retweet.

What is it with 99.9 per cent of Hollywood being so out touch? Talk about a safari in Tennessee. — carolyn keener (@carolynkeener54) October 29, 2022

Democrat attempts to “lead on climate action” will make inflation and fuel/gas prices even higher so no thanks.

Great job. You just encouraged thousand of voters to vote for Lee Zeldin. https://t.co/S6l33pkg9v — Millie Ledford Lee (@M_Ledford_Lee) October 29, 2022

Imagine this being your closing argument. https://t.co/V2rjnKgTxY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 29, 2022

Hopefully the Democrats & their lefty celeb endorsers keep up this kind of talk all the way through election day.

