A few days ago we told you about celebrity millionaire Mark Ruffalo tweeting that capitalism is “killing us.” That kind of position made Bernie Sanders the perfect choice for Ruffalo, and that’s who he’s endorsed for the Democrats’ 2020 nomination:

Mark Ruffalo endorses Bernie Sanders, calling him "one of us" https://t.co/FbWPzw5BGd pic.twitter.com/9tcFYioz84 — The Hill (@thehill) December 4, 2019

And what people are “just like us”?

More specifically, millionaires who oppose capitalism! How special:

One of us? A millionaire? — nathandunn (@nathandunn) December 4, 2019

a Millionaire who owns multiple houses? @MarkRuffalo — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) December 4, 2019

One of us of course meaning, a multi millionaire 1% elite. https://t.co/duPHGam0ch — Z4CHx🧢 (@Z4CHx) December 4, 2019

By “one of us” does he mean another hypocritical millionaire? — Robert Paulson (@cahones01) December 4, 2019

He's not wrong, they're both millionaires. — Shawn "4 Colly" Bird(s) 🎄 (@ShawnTheRuiner) December 4, 2019

By "one of us" Mark Ruffalo means Bernie is a celebrity who makes millions and owns multiple houses. https://t.co/8w4yCEPYfF — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) December 4, 2019

Yes, Ruffalo and Sanders are both multimillionaires… https://t.co/Pv0uNE7zfC — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) December 4, 2019

Yes, they are both Millionaires with multiple houses. — Tejas Conservative (@TXGaryM) December 4, 2019

A millionaire — Me Chomper (@chmpr) December 4, 2019

A rich, white man is "one of us." – @MarkRuffalo, a rich, white man. Brilliant, Mark. Just brilliant. — Jeff Yeah! (@JeffOutLoud) December 4, 2019

LOL.

From one millionaire to another…comedy hour here 😂😂😂 — Shelley (@shelley_redding) December 4, 2019

The wealthy elite have to stick together https://t.co/1xOH8Bahls — Flavs (@flavagoodtime) December 4, 2019

