Just a matter of weeks ago, Republican Lee Zeldin was behind Democrat Kathy Hochul in the polls by a significant margin. Now, according to some polls, he has pulled even or surpassed her.

This is a race that has Democrats worried because they never even expected it to be competitive.

During the debate last night, Lee Zeldin hammered Kathy Hochul on crime and she gave a response that belongs in history books about political debates.

This was the moment Zeldin won the debate and Hochul lost the debate.

From the New York Post:

‘Don’t know why that’s so important’: Hochul baffled when Zeldin talks jailing criminals during NY gov debate Gov. Kathy Hochul stunningly said she didn’t know why it’s “so important” to lock up criminals when confronted by Republican challenger Lee Zeldin over the state’s controversial bail reform law during their first and only debate Tuesday night. Zeldin, who’s pledged to declare a crime emergency and suspend cashless bail if elected, brought up the issue midway through the televised face-off. “My opponent thinks that right now there’s a polio emergency going on but there’s not a crime emergency — different priorities than I’m hearing from people right now,” the outgoing congressman from Long Island said. “They’re not being represented from this governor — who still, to this moment…hasn’t talked about locking up anyone committing any crimes.” Hochul responded by saying, “Anyone who commits a crime, under our laws, especially with the changes we made to bail, has consequences. “I don’t know why that’s so important to you,” the incumbent Democrat added. “All I know is that we could do more.”

Here’s the video:

.@leezeldin: "She still hasn’t talked about locking up anyone committing any crimes.” Democrat Kathy Hochul: "I don’t know why that’s so important to you.” pic.twitter.com/Cz6VTMSQzk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2022

Oh, you don’t know? Really?

Game over for Hochul.

And *this* is why Democrats are frightened to debate their opponents. https://t.co/QOrPoZZogE — KenWNichols (@KenWNichols1) October 26, 2022

Oh, I don’t know; maybe it was the attempted stabbing against him or the drive-by shooting outside of his house. Perhaps it’s because people are getting gunned down and stabbed in the streets of NYC. https://t.co/1NrWmPSJmc — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) October 26, 2022

It’s indefensible.

Cringe, she is so bad — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 26, 2022

That alone should guarantee her loss. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 26, 2022

What a disaster of a governor she is. She’s gotta go — Mark Fisher ‎ن (@Sadsushi) October 26, 2022

My God, she's horrible — Susan Giannini (@SusanGiannini8) October 26, 2022

So true.

If Lee Zeldin pulls out a win here, mark this debate moment as something that helped to make it happen.

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!