The video that we’ll get to in a second may end up summing the Democrat fate in the midterms better than just about anything else.
Democrat candidates going into Tuesday in a single shot. 🤣
— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 5, 2022
With that, here’s your metaphor of the day, and it happened while John Fetterman was speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania headlined by Barack Obama:
LMFAOOOOO
pic.twitter.com/VGU3kZrJAU
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 5, 2022
D’OH!
😂😂😂💀 pic.twitter.com/lNT5qzG2hh
— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) November 5, 2022
The flags seemed to know what was going on and wanted no part of it.
American flag to Fetterman: please exclude me from your narrative https://t.co/Le6mI8kFL9
— Nicole Morales (@nicolemoralesdc) November 5, 2022
John Fetterman’s lead fell faster then the flags. https://t.co/tcPY9R30Mf
— Peter Towey (@petermtowey) November 5, 2022
Even the flags don't want to be associated with Fetterman. https://t.co/wud0APPySF
— Robyn : No more Mail-in Ballots (@NalaInLight) November 5, 2022
His staff did a great job with the flags. It's an illustration of Pennsylvania with Fetterman representing it. https://t.co/MY5T0Xvcs5
— Shannon Ford (@h0memadetweets) November 5, 2022
That's the funniest thing I've seen all week!
— Just Donna (@Crypsis12) November 5, 2022
President Biden will be in Pennsylvania later today to campaign for Fetterman. If that happens again we’ll know it wasn’t just a windy accident!
***
Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
