The video that we’ll get to in a second may end up summing the Democrat fate in the midterms better than just about anything else.

With that, here’s your metaphor of the day, and it happened while John Fetterman was speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania headlined by Barack Obama:

D’OH!

The flags seemed to know what was going on and wanted no part of it.

President Biden will be in Pennsylvania later today to campaign for Fetterman. If that happens again we’ll know it wasn’t just a windy accident!

***

