The video that we’ll get to in a second may end up summing the Democrat fate in the midterms better than just about anything else.

Democrat candidates going into Tuesday in a single shot. 🤣 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 5, 2022

With that, here’s your metaphor of the day, and it happened while John Fetterman was speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania headlined by Barack Obama:

D’OH!

The flags seemed to know what was going on and wanted no part of it.

American flag to Fetterman: please exclude me from your narrative https://t.co/Le6mI8kFL9 — Nicole Morales (@nicolemoralesdc) November 5, 2022

John Fetterman’s lead fell faster then the flags. https://t.co/tcPY9R30Mf — Peter Towey (@petermtowey) November 5, 2022

Even the flags don't want to be associated with Fetterman. https://t.co/wud0APPySF — Robyn : No more Mail-in Ballots (@NalaInLight) November 5, 2022

His staff did a great job with the flags. It's an illustration of Pennsylvania with Fetterman representing it. https://t.co/MY5T0Xvcs5 — Shannon Ford (@h0memadetweets) November 5, 2022

That's the funniest thing I've seen all week! — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) November 5, 2022

President Biden will be in Pennsylvania later today to campaign for Fetterman. If that happens again we’ll know it wasn’t just a windy accident!

