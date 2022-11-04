Yesterday we told you that Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman would appear on “The View” today to match wits with the co-hosts of that show, and it was pretty much everything we expected.

At one point, co-host Sara Haines said it’s clear Fetterman’s condition wouldn’t hinder his potential work in the Senate and that it was time to move away from that (as fast as possible):

Does that satisfy everybody?

Trending

We’re glad the amateur physicians at “The View” have put that issue behind us once and for all!

“It’s clear…” Yeah, about that:

“Cracks in their arguments” should be the name of that entire show.

One thing’s for sure…

Bingo!

***

Related:

Will Cain has GREAT questions for Oprah Winfrey after her Fetterman endorsement

John Fetterman’s attempt at recreating famous commercial for campaign ad is JUST cringe (watch)

John Fetterman sounds like he may be having another stroke while answering Don Lemon’s inflation Qs

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: John FettermanThe View