Yesterday we told you that Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman would appear on “The View” today to match wits with the co-hosts of that show, and it was pretty much everything we expected.

At one point, co-host Sara Haines said it’s clear Fetterman’s condition wouldn’t hinder his potential work in the Senate and that it was time to move away from that (as fast as possible):

The View to John Fetterman: "It's clear your post-stroke troubles are not cognitive and would not hinder you as a senator." pic.twitter.com/7EkmGCGEC6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 4, 2022

Does that satisfy everybody?

Wow they're doctors now! Lol — CatSavs (@Catsavia) November 4, 2022

We’re glad the amateur physicians at “The View” have put that issue behind us once and for all!

I bet that water is getting heavy — ScooterMcGavin (@oncue67) November 4, 2022

For progressives, competency is not an issue. https://t.co/bdMfNMkWje — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 4, 2022

“It’s clear…” Yeah, about that:

When I work with young people on writing I tell them to avoid words like 'clearly' or 'obviously' because those are "wallpaper words." They're a way weak writers and speakers try to cover over cracks in their arguments. Also, if someone knows to look for them, they're a giveaway. https://t.co/l8JzoQUNW0 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 4, 2022

“Cracks in their arguments” should be the name of that entire show.

One thing’s for sure…

It’s clear, The View hosts’ troubles are cognitive. — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) November 4, 2022

Bingo!

