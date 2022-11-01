The attack on Paul Pelosi is still at top of mind (as Karine Jean-Pierre would say) for a lot of people. And that’s fair. But it’s important not to forget that we’re now one week out from the midterm elections, including the one that will decide whether the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania is Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Now, Dr. Oz is definitely not without his baggage. He’s got quite a lot of it, actually. But it’s arguably light as a feather next to John Fetterman’s. Because in addition to Fetterman’s decidedly problematic history and record as a politician, there’s also the whole having-a-major-stroke thing. Persistent cognitive impairment is some pretty heavy baggage indeed, and the more time that passes, the more obvious Fetterman’s cognitive impairment becomes … and the heavier his baggage gets.

We’re at a point now where it weighs several tons:

Fetterman Tries To Explain Inflation pic.twitter.com/xKA37cMHab — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 1, 2022

Transcript:

Don Lemon: “Let’s talk about inflation, cuz that’s a big concern for voters. What do you think the biggest cause of inflation is, and should the Biden administration be doing more?” John Fetterman: “No, I, I, I just do. I think that it, that simply is just also, yeah, let’s talk about the trillions in, in massive tax, uh, er, tax, uh, cuts to the corporate, uh, tax structure as well true. You know, trillions of dollars that have added to the deficit, and, and, now, the, they still wanna support those as well true. I think in terms of being very serious about addressing inflation is making sure that those rates are brought back into a line with what they, they should’ve been, where they’re able to, uh, fight, uh, the, the, the, the deficit.”

Not to be rude but … we kinda feel like we were having a stroke listening to that. Maybe Fetterman actually was.

A…a broken promise, i…is a lot like a child's pinwheel. You have to be yourself, or at least within the confines — Mike Solomeno (@MJDuke1986) November 1, 2022

Well, the match lastin' about up until the particular inaccuracy, particular unusually, that should be the ultimate determining factor in about the 12 round experience, heart of a champion, margarine hat — Mike Solomeno (@MJDuke1986) November 1, 2022

He manages to make Kamala Harris look graceful and articulate.

How can any intellectually honest person listen to that brief clip and come away with anything other than serious concern that John Fetterman is not OK and that in fact there is something very, very wrong with him?

This is just sad. He should not be running for public office. He should focus on his health and getting better and the voters should know it. — Tom Scott (@TomScottCA) November 1, 2022

Enough is enough. Anyone pushing Fetterman to remain in this campaign is guilty of nothing short of abuse. He needs serious help, not a Senate seat.

