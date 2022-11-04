With just a few days until the midterm elections, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman was pleased that a famous out-of-state billionaire has endorsed his campaign to help the working class in his state who have been hit hard by the policies of… well, Biden and the Democrats:

Another endorsement for a Democrat from a rich celeb who doesn’t live in the state:

“I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Winfrey said Thursday during a virtual get-out-the-vote event.

Those “many reasons” must be that Fetterman’s not a Republican.

Fox News’ Will Cain would like some more information from Winfrey:

Genuinely curious, @Oprah would you hire @JohnFetterman to run your business? — Will Cain (@willcain) November 4, 2022

Hmm…

Excellent question. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 4, 2022

But wait, there are more:

What about just working at one of your businesses? What job would you hire @JohnFetterman to do @Oprah? Would you let him run any department at any of your businesses? Would you let him be your chauffeur? What decisions and responsibility would you entrust to Fetterman? — Will Cain (@willcain) November 4, 2022

There are so many people in politics where the answer to those questions would be “no” — which is why they stay in politics.

Would she hire him to walk her dogs? — Joe (@jfanella) November 4, 2022

Good question – we may find out since he’s gonna need a job soon — Nancy Day (@nancyd499_day) November 4, 2022

Keep your fingers crossed!

***

Related:

John Fetterman sounds like he may be having another stroke while answering Don Lemon’s inflation Qs

Fetterman refuses to release his medical records and believes he is ‘fit to be serve’

John Fetterman’s attempt at recreating famous commercial for campaign ad is JUST cringe (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!