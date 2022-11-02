On the campaign trail in 2019, then-candidate Biden promised a voter that he would “end fossil fuel”:

Since Biden took office Americas are paying a lot more for gas, and of course the White House has blamed “Putin’s price increase.”

However, prices have dropped somewhat after Biden raided the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, so now the White House is taking credit for a slight price drop. Biden’s also begged OPEC to ramp up production, which caused them to reduce the amount of oil they’re producing.

The bottom line is that the price of gas is one of the main issues for voters with the midterm elections just six days away, but “climate czar” John Kerry is still reminding everybody that this administration’s goal is the elimination of fossil fuel (except for his private jet, no doubt):

6 days before the midterms and top Biden advisor John Kerry is out to remind everyone that their top priority is to end fossil fuels and force everyone into electric vehicles they can’t afford by 2035. The inability to read the room from these guys is just astounding. pic.twitter.com/503sbtq8qh — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 2, 2022

Biden "Climate Envoy" John Kerry says it's Biden's plan to "accelerate" eliminating fossil fuels pic.twitter.com/0IJsJjgTg5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2022

In other words, if you want gas prices to skyrocket even more, vote for the Democrats on Tuesday.

The “right decision” is to stop this garbage in its tracks. This is national, societal, economic, suicide. https://t.co/SOwI4TFukJ — Barry Debor – Amnesty LOL (@barry_debor) November 2, 2022

Speaking of economic suicide, just a few days ago Kerry said he’d like to see the U.S. spend a few trillion dollars helping the entire world transition to “clean energy”:

John Kerry says he wants the U.S. to spend trillions of dollars to transition the economies of countries all over the world to green energy. pic.twitter.com/Oa4v5dyMsv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 31, 2022

If these people are in charge much longer the only thing we’re going to “transition” to is living in caves while millions freeze to death every winter.

