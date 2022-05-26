Here’s some more “shocking” news from the American Center for Law & Justice: According to a memo obtained in a FOIA lawsuit, officials from the Obama administration were holding secret meetings with Iran while President Trump was in office. This is something we all knew, but now the ACLJ has documentation of one of the meetings.

Jordan Sekulow writes:

The newly obtained memo, regarding the secret meeting between [Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad] Zarif and these former U.S. officials, included discussions of nuclear weapons, potential prisoner swaps, Afghanistan withdrawal and negotiations with the Taliban, Houthi rebels, Syria, Suleimani’s popularity in Iran, and the “region in turmoil.”

This is precisely why we sent this FOIA request: to uncover actions of then-former U.S. diplomats – those who worked for the Obama-Biden Administration but who then went to work undermining President Trump and the core policies he campaigned on and succeeded. [Former Secretary of State] Kerry himself admitted his part in this scheme. And here we obtained a memo showing just that: an off-the-record meeting between Zarif and “former” U.S. diplomats right in the middle of the Trump Administration and during the time President Trump was working through the aftermath of withdrawing the United States from the farce known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – the Iran nuclear deal.

Find someone who loves you like John Kerry loves the Iran nuclear deal.

And Kerry was punished by being named President Biden’s “climate envoy” so he can undermine even more of the Trump administration’s accomplishments. Here’s Kerry addressing Trump’s “allegations”:

