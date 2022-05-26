Here’s some more “shocking” news from the American Center for Law & Justice: According to a memo obtained in a FOIA lawsuit, officials from the Obama administration were holding secret meetings with Iran while President Trump was in office. This is something we all knew, but now the ACLJ has documentation of one of the meetings.

In a shocking finding from our FOIA lawsuit, we unearthed that former Obama-Biden officials were conducting secret meetings with Iran during the time that President Trump was in office. It’s outrageous & shocking. Read our article here: https://t.co/COJXwygRRB — Jay Sekulow (@JaySekulow) May 26, 2022

Jordan Sekulow writes:

The newly obtained memo, regarding the secret meeting between [Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad] Zarif and these former U.S. officials, included discussions of nuclear weapons, potential prisoner swaps, Afghanistan withdrawal and negotiations with the Taliban, Houthi rebels, Syria, Suleimani’s popularity in Iran, and the “region in turmoil.” … This is precisely why we sent this FOIA request: to uncover actions of then-former U.S. diplomats – those who worked for the Obama-Biden Administration but who then went to work undermining President Trump and the core policies he campaigned on and succeeded. [Former Secretary of State] Kerry himself admitted his part in this scheme. And here we obtained a memo showing just that: an off-the-record meeting between Zarif and “former” U.S. diplomats right in the middle of the Trump Administration and during the time President Trump was working through the aftermath of withdrawing the United States from the farce known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – the Iran nuclear deal.

Find someone who loves you like John Kerry loves the Iran nuclear deal.

I'm not shocked 😐 … at all. — Jessica Faith (@jfmaclean) May 26, 2022

Shocking? Dude we’ve all known this for awhile. — LadyBeeLovely (@LadyBeeLovely1) May 26, 2022

There is absolutely nothing shocking about corruption at the State Department. — Voice of reason (@brockreiss) May 26, 2022

This is treason. — Elite Leader CA05 🍊 (@c_an05) May 26, 2022

So what? Nothing ever happens to people in high government positions who break laws the rest of us would be prosecuted for. — Mr. Gary (@FLPatriot59) May 26, 2022

I believe General Flynn was destroyed over something like that, no? — Boomstryker (@Boomstryker007) May 26, 2022

Actual violation of Logan Act. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) May 26, 2022

I believe that's called sedition. It's a capital crime. The officials involved, including Obama, should be indicted. — David McGlasson (@dmcg940) May 26, 2022

I’m not shocked at all. I’d only be shocked if something was actually DONE about it. — David Strawbridge 1776 🏴‍☠️ (@DJStrawbridge) May 26, 2022

It is absolutely mind boggling how the Left insists things are false/fake/lies even when there is documented, tangible evidence to prove it’s true. — Gretchen McKee (@gamckee13) May 26, 2022

How is our government any better than the most corrupt government of any third world nation? I cease to be shocked anymore. — Hennifer (@Hennife96232681) May 26, 2022

And Kerry was punished by being named President Biden’s “climate envoy” so he can undermine even more of the Trump administration’s accomplishments. Here’s Kerry addressing Trump’s “allegations”:

THE HEADLINER: @JohnKerry responds to President Trump's accusation that he and Sen. Chris Murphy violated the Logan Act that forbids Americans from conducting rogue negotiations with foreign governments in disputes with the U.S. #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/LZne7NQwZ9 — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) February 20, 2020

