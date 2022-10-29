It’s being reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, will fortunately make a full recovery after a man entered his home and attacked him with a hammer.

The story continues to evolve, however, and new reports have a fresh detail about how the police got into the house:

Politico’s story says an “unknown person” let the police inside the house:

David DePape forced his way into the home through a back entrance, Scott said. Officers arrived at the house, knocked on the front door and were let inside by an unknown person. They discovered DePape and Pelosi struggling for a hammer, and after they instructed them to drop the weapon, Scott said, DePape took the hammer and “violently attacked” Pelosi.

Well that’s a new detail.

So we're being told by Politico that two dudes were fighting over a hammer. The cops walked up knocked on the front door and a mystery someone just went past all of that and politely opened the door while all this was happening? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2022

I guess it could be a live in housekeeper but that seems weird for "unidentified person" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2022

Police were let in by an unknown person and then discovered the suspect and Pelosi struggling? So there was a third person? https://t.co/npsqz4xGYY — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 29, 2022

That’s what it sounds like.

It’s almost like we are not being told the entire truth. — John Rock (@jrock118) October 29, 2022

This makes zero sense. And we'll never get the full story. https://t.co/hXhzwMy4mE — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 29, 2022

I find this story rather confusing. https://t.co/q8AF4IDx0n — Phil (@philbert53) October 29, 2022

A Washington Post report is similar to Politico’s story, but puts it this way:

Police were dispatched at 2:27 a.m. Friday to a break-in at the Pelosi home, Police Chief Scott said, adding that police knocked on arrival, and the front door was opened “by someone inside.”

And who might that “someone” be?

This story just gets weirder by the hour! https://t.co/11Gmamu7XL — A. Squared from Flatland (@telecomsreg) October 29, 2022

Were they wearing just underwear too? — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) October 29, 2022

Who is this unknown person? And why weren’t they helping the 82 year old man? https://t.co/DZSEJtM9sE — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 29, 2022

So many questions.

