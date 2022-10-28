If you’ve been watching Twitter since the violent attack on Paul Pelosi by an assailant that had reportedly been targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, you may have seen an old tweet of their daughter Christine’s flit by a few times:

Thinking of this today for no particular reason. pic.twitter.com/WXDbBc9VJs — Zach (@zcr86) October 28, 2022

“Rand Paul’s neighbor was right.” Just five words, but together, they made something appalling and shameful.

The tweet is gone now, but not forgotten.

Twitter has removed Nancy Pelosi's daughter's tweet where she endorsed the assault of Sen. Rand Paul. pic.twitter.com/RYOu2rgWjS — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 24, 2020

One person in particular who hasn’t forgotten is Sen. Rand Paul himself, who had this to say after learning of the attack on Paul Pelosi:

No one deserves to be assaulted. Unlike Nancy Pelosi’s daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery. https://t.co/2LxIlbIYQP — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 28, 2022

It’s hard to blame him for still being upset about Christine Pelosi’s tweet. He was severely beaten and had to be hospitalized when he was attacked, and then, to literally add insult to injury, he had to spend his recovery seeing and hearing left-wingers high-five and jump for joy over his assault and praise his assailant as a hero or, at the very least, a bold badass. Honestly, if we were Sen. Paul, we’d be a little bitter, too.

And, like Rand Paul, we, too, wish Paul Pelosi a speedy recovery. No one — Republican, Democrat, whatever — should have to go through something like this.

