It’s becoming “increasingly clear” to Talking Points Memo’s Josh Marshall what exactly happened with the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi:

increasingly clear what happened here https://t.co/GRysf9D0Br — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 28, 2022

We’d very much like to know who Josh Marshall’s sources are, in that case, because according to law enforcement, it’s not clear quite just yet.

"The motive for this attack is still being determined." pic.twitter.com/xyD9IDgVxw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 28, 2022

What we do know about the suspect casts some doubt on just how clear what happened is:

David DePape, who is said to have attacked Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, is 'formerly of the Castro nudist protest', which is an anti-war protest, apparently. https://t.co/k2ICNHcpuF — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 28, 2022

So maybe this guy is a bit more, um, complicated than Josh would like to believe. Not that Josh cares, of course. He decided immediately that he was going to blame this attack on the GOP and, doggone it, that’s exactly what he’s doing:

There r crazies across the political spectrum who can become violent. But we have to be honest & recognize that these incidents are overwhelmingly on the right because incitement to violence is pervasive in GOP messaging and tolerated and embraced by GOP officeholders and media. https://t.co/2HabIP0oQC — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 28, 2022

2/ Goes w/o saying that less than two years ago GOP party leader incited a violent assault on the seat of govt a key aim of which was attacking and/or killing Pelosi. Almost all elected Republicans have spent the last 20 months excusing the rioters or outright embracing them. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 28, 2022

We’re gonna have to stop you right there, Josh. We want to take you on a little trip with us. You ready? Then hope in the ol’ time machine with us as we travel back to July of last year, when you had this to say:

Because wanting to beat a man so badly that he winds up in the hospital is totally fine and hilarious if the man is a Republican. Because Republicans deserve whatever violence is visited upon them.

Apparently to Josh Marshall, some crazies are more equal than others.

Amazing.

The thing is, he actually believes this. Mountains of countervailing evidence be damned. Marshall is earnestly and entirely committed to the bit. https://t.co/BvNp3m3IYQ — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) October 28, 2022

Maybe Josh Marshall should just be committed.

***

Related:

Igor Volsky suggests GOP ads featuring Nancy Pelosi played important role in attack on Paul Pelosi

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!