It’s becoming “increasingly clear” to Talking Points Memo’s Josh Marshall what exactly happened with the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi:

We’d very much like to know who Josh Marshall’s sources are, in that case, because according to law enforcement, it’s not clear quite just yet.

What we do know about the suspect casts some doubt on just how clear what happened is:

So maybe this guy is a bit more, um, complicated than Josh would like to believe. Not that Josh cares, of course. He decided immediately that he was going to blame this attack on the GOP and, doggone it, that’s exactly what he’s doing:

We’re gonna have to stop you right there, Josh. We want to take you on a little trip with us. You ready? Then hope in the ol’ time machine with us as we travel back to July of last year, when you had this to say:

Because wanting to beat a man so badly that he winds up in the hospital is totally fine and hilarious if the man is a Republican. Because Republicans deserve whatever violence is visited upon them.

Apparently to Josh Marshall, some crazies are more equal than others.

Amazing.

Maybe Josh Marshall should just be committed.

