The more information that comes out about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the more disturbing the story gets.

BREAKING: The break in at Nancy Pelosi’s house is suspected to be targeted, law enforcement sources tell ABC News. The suspect allegedly entered the house through a sliding glass door, carrying a hammer, and was apparently looking for the House Speaker herself. 1/2 — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) October 28, 2022

Paul Pelosi’s injuries are “significant” but according to two sources familiar with the matter but he is expected to recover. — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) October 28, 2022

What happened to Paul Pelosi is terrible, and it should genuinely concern everyone, of all political persuasions, that the Speaker of the House was targeted by a violent intruder in her private residence.

And, indeed, scroll through Twitter and you’ll find no shortage of conservatives decrying the violence and calling for the perpetrator to face justice. Unfortunately, you’ll also find a lot of the usual left-wing suspects twisting themselves into pretzels to hold America’s conservatives responsible for the attack. We told you how Laurence Tribe blamed a culture of “far Right” violence for the attack. Alas, he’s far from the only one.

There’s also gun control activist and journalist Igor Volsky, who is actually suggesting that GOP ads highlighting Nancy Pelosi directly contributed to the attack:

“The assailant who attacked Paul Pelosi was searching for the speaker of the House… The intruder confronted the speaker’s husband in their San Francisco home shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” Vilifying Nancy Pelosi & normalizing political violence has consequences… — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 28, 2022

The National Republican Congressional Committee featured Pelosi in 12 spots In the last month, the Congressional Leadership Fund featured Pelosi in 23 ads 2022 is 8th election cycle in which Pelosi was the defining aspect of the House GOP’s messaging, dating back to the 2010 — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 28, 2022

Nancy Pelosi is literally the Speaker of the House. After the vice president, she’s next in line for the presidency. She is and has been one of the most powerful Democrats for years and plays an outsized role in setting the Democratic Party’s agenda. Of course GOP ads have a particular focus on her.

And? The national leader is often the foil used to tied the sins of the national party to a local election. https://t.co/ygpmX7FaoO — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) October 28, 2022

Democrats are still running ads featuring Donald Trump.

Um yes? How many Democratic ads feature Trump, who isn't even in office? Are you saying any political attack ads instigate violence? — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) October 28, 2022

What’s your point, Igor?

Republicans are responsible for violence against Pelosi’s husband because they ran campaign ads criticizing Pelosi https://t.co/ewB6Kz32Rw — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 28, 2022

What an utterly moronic take from Volsky. But it’s not even the most obnoxious aspect of what he said.

There it is. The hypocritical bullshit about "rhetoric." No such condemnations were made after Lee Zeldin or Steve Scalise were nearly murdered. The loon who attacked Paul Pelosi should go to jail, but it isn't justification for censoring political speech. https://t.co/YHIjVk8xaS — Matt Cover (@MattCover) October 28, 2022

Lee Zeldin and Steve Scalise could’ve been killed. Scalise very nearly was.

For the record, Igor was no fan of Scalise.

.@SteveScalise took $13,950 from @NRA so all he'll do is pray w/ Jennifer that mass shootings will magically stop https://t.co/ZBIZlNooD6 — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) June 12, 2016

Why are GOP ads featuring Nancy Pelosi promoting violence, but tweets painting Steve Scalise as a right-wing gun nut who doesn’t care about mass shooting victims are fine?

And recall that then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed violent mobs who showed up outside conservative SCOTUS Justices’ homes as just “passionate,” and a man was later arrested for attempting to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Volsky and other apologists for left-wing violence didn’t call for Democrats to stop doing ads taking aim at conservative justices, and he wouldn’t make that suggestion now.

Because Igor Volsky is an intellectually dishonest hack and a hypocrite and just not someone anyone should take advice on civility and civil discourse from.

This is dumb. Please don’t try this, guys. https://t.co/HSYz7vFM1E — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 28, 2022

This is not fair. Shame on you. https://t.co/3Zm8Jd0ml1 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 28, 2022

***

