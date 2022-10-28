The more information that comes out about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the more disturbing the story gets.

What happened to Paul Pelosi is terrible, and it should genuinely concern everyone, of all political persuasions, that the Speaker of the House was targeted by a violent intruder in her private residence.

And, indeed, scroll through Twitter and you’ll find no shortage of conservatives decrying the violence and calling for the perpetrator to face justice. Unfortunately, you’ll also find a lot of the usual left-wing suspects twisting themselves into pretzels to hold America’s conservatives responsible for the attack. We told you how Laurence Tribe blamed a culture of “far Right” violence for the attack. Alas, he’s far from the only one.

There’s also gun control activist and journalist Igor Volsky, who is actually suggesting that GOP ads highlighting Nancy Pelosi directly contributed to the attack:

Nancy Pelosi is literally the Speaker of the House. After the vice president, she’s next in line for the presidency. She is and has been one of the most powerful Democrats for years and plays an outsized role in setting the Democratic Party’s agenda. Of course GOP ads have a particular focus on her.

Democrats are still running ads featuring Donald Trump.

What’s your point, Igor?

What an utterly moronic take from Volsky. But it’s not even the most obnoxious aspect of what he said.

Lee Zeldin and Steve Scalise could’ve been killed. Scalise very nearly was.

For the record, Igor was no fan of Scalise.

Why are GOP ads featuring Nancy Pelosi promoting violence, but tweets painting Steve Scalise as a right-wing gun nut who doesn’t care about mass shooting victims are fine?

And recall that then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed violent mobs who showed up outside conservative SCOTUS Justices’ homes as just “passionate,” and a man was later arrested for attempting to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Volsky and other apologists for left-wing violence didn’t call for Democrats to stop doing ads taking aim at conservative justices, and he wouldn’t make that suggestion now.

Because Igor Volsky is an intellectually dishonest hack and a hypocrite and just not someone anyone should take advice on civility and civil discourse from.

