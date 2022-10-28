More from the AP:

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was severely beaten by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home, and he’s being treated by doctors for injuries, according to people familiar with the matter.

Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries in the attack, according to two people with knowledge of the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing probe into the attack.

Pelosi was “violently assaulted” but was expected to make a full recovery, Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman said.

Wow.

Probably, yeah.

All kidding aside, though, we sincerely wish Paul Pelosi a full and speedy recovery. Despite our obvious disagreements with his wife and our issues with his and his wife’s extremely shady finances, he didn’t deserve to be violently attacked.

That said, the optics for Nancy Pelosi are … not great. The attack took place on her home turf, the liberal paradise of San Francisco. The city she’s represented for over 200 years.

Some people out there don’t feel the need to wait on the investigation to make a determination about the motive behind the attack. Laurence Tribe is one of those people:

OK, but what evidence does Laurence have that the attack was a product of “far Right” violence? In San Francisco, of all places?

There’s a lot of crime in San Francisco, to be sure, but it’s not like it’s roving gangs of skinheads who are mugging people and robbing CVS. You know, Laurence’s tweet actually makes us think of another violent attack in a very blue city.

Declaring that the attack on Paul Pelosi happened because “the far Right has normalized the use of violence” seems like a bit of a stretch here. We’re talking about San Francisco, Laurence. Not MAGA country.

And isn’t Laurence kind of fomenting violence against the Right by blaming the Right without any evidence whatsoever?

Maybe the attack on Paul Pelosi was politically motivated. Maybe it wasn’t. Either way, Laurence Tribe is a colossal ass.

***

