Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi, was hospitalized after being attacked in his home (the House Speaker was not there) by a man reported to be a former Castro nudist and hemp jewelry maker named David Depape. That doesn’t sound very “MAGA” but the lib media will no doubt try and make the attacker into a Trump fan one way or another.

My sources also name the suspect in this morning's hammer attack on Paul Pelosi as David DePape, born 1980, of Berkeley. He would appear to be a former Castro nudist protester. Things appear set to be bizarre for a while. — Joe Eskenazi (@EskSF) October 28, 2022

That’s turning out to be the case. Details continue to emerge, and here’s one that’s catching some attention:

Update on Paul Pelosi attack: Suspect David DePape was in his underwear when police arrived, authorities have found a manifesto on social media involving conspiracy theories, anti-gov COVID beliefs. He also had list of other politicians he planned to target, sources tell me @KTVU — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) October 28, 2022

MORE: “The suspect was arrested in his underwear” and authorities have found an anti-government manifesto pic.twitter.com/DjilWBP5NH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 28, 2022

We told you earlier that people had many questions about the security at the Pelosi home and now there are even more.

Why was the suspect in his underwear? Was he known to Paul Pelosi before the incident? https://t.co/SRviS0t2vc — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) October 28, 2022

Was the man wearing only underwear when he entered Pelosi’s house? After all, he’s reportedly a nudist (among other things).

So the police were called for a well-being check. The fight over the hammer broke out after they got there. And the assailant was arrested in his underwear. I’m sorry, it’s up to the authorities to be fully transparent here. You can’t blame people for looking at that sideways. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 28, 2022

Pelosi’s attacker was arrested in his underwear. Really? A millionaires house had No security. Really? — BettySpaghetti (@mye36347147) October 28, 2022

Pelosi is the Speaker of the House — 3rd most powerful person in the country. Her house has levels of security us poor mere mortals couldn’t fathom or comprehend. The thought that an unarmed man in his underwear during day hours broke in and made it into the house is… weird https://t.co/rzg3j8wKtj — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) October 28, 2022

We wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery.

