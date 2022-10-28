The Paul Pelosi attack is just … bizarre. Media is working really hard to paint alleged attacker David DePape as some sort of QAnon nutball/MAGA supporter, and we suppose anything is possible, but the fact that he’s a nudist from the Castro (Berkeley!) who used to make hemp jewelry just doesn’t line up.

Another thing that doesn’t seem to line up is HOW DePape got close enough to break a window and get in the home.

You’d think the level of security for the Speaker of the House’s home would be off the charts.

This seems, well, bizarre.

My firm served a lawsuit against Paul Pelosi one time in SF after attempting to serve at other residences—Napa, Georgetown. They weren’t home, but staff were, & multiple law enforcement officers were on the perimeter. Break-in is odd given this level of security. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 28, 2022

Odd.

Yup.

We have been to many social events in the immediate vicinity as well. There are security cameras everywhere, and many homes have private security. Whatever happened, law enforcement should have plenty of evidence to get to the bottom of it and find the attacker(s). — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 28, 2022

Guess those Castro nudists are hard to identify.

The level of security for most people in SF is at an all-time low in the 20+ years I’ve lived here. Even in wealthy neighborhoods, hot prowl burglaries are common, almost routine, no one feels secure. If this can happen to the Pelosis (where was security?) what about rest of us? — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 28, 2022

And that’s an excellent point. If someone as powerful, wealthy, and protected as Nancy Pelosi and her husband can be attacked so easily, what about the other San Franciscans? Is San Francisco really that far gone and if so, who should be held responsible?

Sorry to say it (not really), but this is what several decades of Democrat leadership leads to.

Come on! Wouldn’t the Pelosi’s have security cameras and staff? There is no way this happened the way it’s being portrayed. Also, how can an elderly man walk away from a hammer attack with injuries so mild it’s already announced he’ll make a full recovery? — JJensen (@Robynmonty) October 28, 2022

We realize this thread was out before they announced it was a naked Castro dude but she’s right … none of this really adds up.

There is nothing at all suspicious about this. They had to turn off the security system because economic times are tough. Paul was just enjoying his Subway sandwich and didn't notice the rope around his neck. I wonder if they will investigate the attacker's bank records? — xyzzy (@60sRadical) October 28, 2022

There it is.

HA HA HA HA

THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY.

Inside job? — BongBong (@BongBong) October 28, 2022

*cough cough*

Maybe the Pelosis were recreating J6 and security held the door open for the intruder? Best I’ve got. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 28, 2022

Oof.

Something is fishy about this story. — Karen Adam 🏌🏾‍♂️🎾🧡🔴⚫️ (@apurplesofa) October 28, 2022

And as we learn more, it just gets fishier.

***

Related:

Calm down TDS-afflicted Lefties, here’s Trump’s ACTUAL statement on Elon Musk buying Twitter

Paul Pelosi’s attacker reportedly former Castro nudist and hemp jewelry maker David Depape

Billy Baldwin’s attempt at BRAVELY trolling Elon Musk with free speech is just an embarrassing FAIL

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%