The Paul Pelosi attack is just … bizarre. Media is working really hard to paint alleged attacker David DePape as some sort of QAnon nutball/MAGA supporter, and we suppose anything is possible, but the fact that he’s a nudist from the Castro (Berkeley!) who used to make hemp jewelry just doesn’t line up.

Another thing that doesn’t seem to line up is HOW DePape got close enough to break a window and get in the home.

You’d think the level of security for the Speaker of the House’s home would be off the charts.

This seems, well, bizarre.

Odd.

Yup.

Guess those Castro nudists are hard to identify.

And that’s an excellent point. If someone as powerful, wealthy, and protected as Nancy Pelosi and her husband can be attacked so easily, what about the other San Franciscans? Is San Francisco really that far gone and if so, who should be held responsible?

Sorry to say it (not really), but this is what several decades of Democrat leadership leads to.

We realize this thread was out before they announced it was a naked Castro dude but she’s right … none of this really adds up.

There it is.

HA HA HA HA

THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY.

*cough cough*

Oof.

And as we learn more, it just gets fishier.

***

