President Biden and his administration have one strategy and one strategy only when it comes to spinning the messes they’ve created: Gaslighting and then gaslighting some more. Biden provided more proof of that this week while trying to convince people how much better off they are these days when it comes to their bottom line:

BS detected!

Even Biden doesn’t believe it, because yesterday the president said there’s inflation but regular folks can get around that by purchasing generic food — raisin bran in this example:

Wow, President Financial Planner is really on top of the problem he helped create! “Just buy cheaper groceries” — hey, nobody would have thought of that.

Unfortunately people can’t switch to “generic” chicken or eggs.

There’s a reason we’ve seen an increase in “how eating insects can help save the planet” takes from the media that actually have nothing to do with saving the planet but will simply be necessary after leftists destroy the economy.

Can Biden get more out of touch? Probably… the week ain’t over yet so just wait.

