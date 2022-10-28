President Biden and his administration have one strategy and one strategy only when it comes to spinning the messes they’ve created: Gaslighting and then gaslighting some more. Biden provided more proof of that this week while trying to convince people how much better off they are these days when it comes to their bottom line:

Biden: "Inflation is down, real incomes are up, and the price of gas is down." pic.twitter.com/0L42blvLXF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 27, 2022

BS detected!

Even Biden doesn’t believe it, because yesterday the president said there’s inflation but regular folks can get around that by purchasing generic food — raisin bran in this example:

Joe Biden suggests the record increases in food prices aren't that big of a deal because "you're going to see [people] buying other raisin bran." pic.twitter.com/t2yIywINvD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 28, 2022

Wow, President Financial Planner is really on top of the problem he helped create! “Just buy cheaper groceries” — hey, nobody would have thought of that.

People can’t afford “name brand” cereal so they should just buy generic cereal is really Joe Biden’s answer to inflation issues for America’s families. Red tsunami coming. pic.twitter.com/3wK9nzZ67m — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 28, 2022

Unfortunately people can’t switch to “generic” chicken or eggs.

Also you deplorables should really stop complaining about eating bugs. How many times do we have to tell you they're delicious and packed with nutrition? https://t.co/fASuNo2jIV — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 28, 2022

There’s a reason we’ve seen an increase in “how eating insects can help save the planet” takes from the media that actually have nothing to do with saving the planet but will simply be necessary after leftists destroy the economy.

I can’t tell you how much I’m enjoying this. Today’s Democratic Party is trying to destroy the country. Their policies are all designed to do so. So in that scenario, you really need a masterful politician to let you destroy without making it too obvious. They have Joe Biden. https://t.co/PXfV3SHXbW — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 28, 2022

When was the last time this guy bought his own groceries. My food cost have doubled, my gas has tripled. 81 mil of you simps got played. https://t.co/D6qWEuKsho — NB Geek (@GrandpaNb) October 28, 2022

Biden solution to inflation: buy off-brand products. Can this guy possibly be more out of touch? https://t.co/nGsS3zlZxl — Marc Thiessen 🆓🇺🇦 (@marcthiessen) October 28, 2022

Can Biden get more out of touch? Probably… the week ain’t over yet so just wait.

