President Biden’s trip on Thursday to New York included a short tarmac meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who delivered a couple of midterm election-related comments and projections. There’s one unbelievable remark and another that’s totally easy to believe:

Schumer to Biden on the midterms: "It looks like the debate didn't hurt us too much in Pennsylvania as of today, so that's good…we're picking up steam in Nevada…The state where we're going downhill is Georgia. It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker." pic.twitter.com/6fypr4BeY1 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 27, 2022

Wait, what was that about the Walker/Warnock race?

🚨Schumer to Biden: "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia. It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker." pic.twitter.com/m5ELvQAUYO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 27, 2022

Of course Schumer might just be peddling his usual BS because this part just doesn’t seem believable:

SCHUMER TO BIDEN ON HOT MIC: “It looks like the debate didn’t hurt us too much in Pennsylvania…” pic.twitter.com/uocjFj57oC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 27, 2022

Schumer telling Biden that Walker is leading Warnock in Georgia is currently backed up by recent polling, but his remark about Fetterman’s debacle Tuesday night seems like wishcasting.

So people also lie TO Biden. Good to know. — Olivia DeHaviland 🌨💦🌨💦🌨💦 (@okrainer) October 27, 2022

Biden lies to us, others lie to Biden — it’s like the political circle of life.

Schumer is in wholesale panic mode. Biden can’t comprehend the problem. https://t.co/SgebF631qJ — saint by the sea (@stbythec) October 27, 2022

Perhaps after the possible midterm wipeout maybe Biden will comprehend the problem, but more than likely he’ll just blame Putin, Big Oil or “insurrectionists.”

