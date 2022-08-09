Guys, we know we’ve dedicated a lot of time and post space to making fun of Joe Biden’s doddering-old-man-erisms, but truth be told, we genuinely don’t like the idea that he’s senile. One quality that’s highly prized in an American president is presence of mind. In fact, it’s also a pretty important quality.

It’s a quality that seems to be conspicuously lacking in Joe Biden. And stuff like this doesn’t really do anything to reassure us that we’re just being paranoid:

All it takes is like 5 seconds for Joe Biden to forget he shook Chuck Schumer’s hand. Scary. pic.twitter.com/c4dNRRaDVO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 9, 2022

Our bodies are actually sore from all the cringing we did watching that.

How can anyone — Democrat, Republican, liberal, conservative, man, woman, human — look at that and not be genuinely concerned about the mental wellbeing of the President of the United States?

This clip is something. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2022

It’s something, all right. It’s concerning. Disturbing. Terrifying.

Jesus may need to pay Joe Biden a healing visit. Because it’s abundantly clear that something is very, very wrong with the president.

When they call him “Dark Brandon,” they just mean the lights are out. https://t.co/gpUvpXceCr — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) August 9, 2022

Nobody’s home.

Maybe she’s making herself at home:

Based on Biden's condition of forgetting handshakes and coughing continuously, she's probably swiveling around in the Oval Office chair. https://t.co/5llznPfcbN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2022

Oh yeah. The coughing:

Biden is coughing so much during his speech that he can barely talk pic.twitter.com/sSYkhIMtgW — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 9, 2022

America is in trouble, guys. Big trouble.

***

***

