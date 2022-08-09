Guys, we know we’ve dedicated a lot of time and post space to making fun of Joe Biden’s doddering-old-man-erisms, but truth be told, we genuinely don’t like the idea that he’s senile. One quality that’s highly prized in an American president is presence of mind. In fact, it’s also a pretty important quality.
It’s a quality that seems to be conspicuously lacking in Joe Biden. And stuff like this doesn’t really do anything to reassure us that we’re just being paranoid:
All it takes is like 5 seconds for Joe Biden to forget he shook Chuck Schumer’s hand.
Scary. pic.twitter.com/c4dNRRaDVO
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 9, 2022
Our bodies are actually sore from all the cringing we did watching that.
https://t.co/9boWG580u7 pic.twitter.com/KDNc73qF0L
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 9, 2022
This is fine. https://t.co/6gkf5eucf2
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2022
How can anyone — Democrat, Republican, liberal, conservative, man, woman, human — look at that and not be genuinely concerned about the mental wellbeing of the President of the United States?
"I'm, uh… scratchin' my chin! Yeah, that's it" https://t.co/CLEM1F2Y4r
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 9, 2022
This clip is something.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2022
It’s something, all right. It’s concerning. Disturbing. Terrifying.
Dear God… https://t.co/ihVaCYboJe
— SoylentGreenIsPeople🍵 (@Rarely_Wrong) August 9, 2022
Jesus https://t.co/dzVt7ptG0c
— Mr. Landman (@Bender3352) August 9, 2022
Jesus may need to pay Joe Biden a healing visit. Because it’s abundantly clear that something is very, very wrong with the president.
THIS is scary….. https://t.co/UH0mrVxTH3
— FrequentBusFlyer (@airbusdrivr) August 9, 2022
When they call him “Dark Brandon,” they just mean the lights are out. https://t.co/gpUvpXceCr
— WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) August 9, 2022
Nobody’s home.
Where's Kamala? pic.twitter.com/cMHM529OPB
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 9, 2022
Maybe she’s making herself at home:
Based on Biden's condition of forgetting handshakes and coughing continuously, she's probably swiveling around in the Oval Office chair. https://t.co/5llznPfcbN
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2022
Oh yeah. The coughing:
Biden is coughing so much during his speech that he can barely talk pic.twitter.com/sSYkhIMtgW
— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 9, 2022
America is in trouble, guys. Big trouble.
***
WATCH: Joe Biden coughs ‘a wet one’ right into his hand and the poor guy next to him can’t get away
***
