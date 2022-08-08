Hey, it’s great that President Joe Biden has finally stopped testing positive for COVID again. That’s good news. We can’t stand the guy, but we want him to be healthy.

We also want him to continue to behave as if he might still be contagious. That means keeping his distance from people, and not doing stuff like this:

A maskless Biden repeatedly coughs into his hand in Kentucky pic.twitter.com/DVVGQxJhpY — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 8, 2022

Is someone gonna swap out that microphone for a clean one when he leaves? We sincerely hope so.

That was a wet one.

pic.twitter.com/Pf6S2AgkPw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 8, 2022

Yeah it was. We could almost feel the spittle and phlegm from here.

Who’s brave enough to shake that hand 😂 — Maddie Adams (@MaddieAdams75) August 8, 2022

Not even the bravest person in the world should shake that hand — even without it being coughed on.

Look at the other dude lean out the moment he coughs. https://t.co/ubRDaGeFqk — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 8, 2022

Notice the guy next to him start leaning away when JB coughs? 😖😵 — CBD2019 (@Cali_Carol2019) August 8, 2022

Can you blame him? We’d do the same thing! We can only imagine what was going through that guy’s mind: “What the hell, Joe? That’s effing disgusting! Get outta here!”

“It’s cool, I tested negative yesterday.” pic.twitter.com/xhbmBmn9c7 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 8, 2022

Would that make you feel better?

He just got done having COVID for 16 days and he's hacking up a lung on people. https://t.co/TcQY934Ve2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 8, 2022

He may very well have hacked up his brain, too:

Dark Brandon does not appear to know what is happening here. https://t.co/Utu9iHX9Bm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2022

Someone please put Joe to bed. Just be sure to put on a hazmat suit first.

***

