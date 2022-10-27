A little over a week before the November midterm elections there has been a coincidental positive economic estimate from the Commerce Department:

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue. Thursday’s better-than-expected estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output — grew in the third quarter after having shrunk in the first half of 2022. Stronger exports and consumer spending, backed by a healthy job market, helped restore growth to the world’s biggest economy at a time when worries about a possible recession are rising.

For some reason, if there are big Republican gains in the midterms, we’re expecting those numbers to be revised downward on November 9th.

Meanwhile, President Biden has made some claims about inflation, incomes and gas prices:

Biden: "Inflation is down, real incomes are up, and the price of gas is down." pic.twitter.com/0L42blvLXF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 27, 2022

Joe Concha called out the “fact-checkers” while doing their job for them:

Inflation when taking office: 1.4%; Now: 8.3%; Wages not keeping up with inflation; Price of gas when taking office: $2.39, currently $3.84. The audacity is truly something to behold as fact-checkers continue their 22-month Spring Break. https://t.co/lhb6w0lWv4 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 27, 2022

But aside from all that Biden’s totally not lying at all (cue huge eye roll).

Remember the border is closed, the Afghanistan withdrawal went great, GA voting laws are worse than Jim Crow, deficits are way down etc etc. Are you going to believe your lying eyes and grocery/gas station bills or Joe Biden? https://t.co/wFhOcoSROY — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 27, 2022

The level of gaslighting from Biden and his entire administration is record-setting.

By the way, the end of Biden’s speech in New York was indeed inspiring:

Schumer to Biden: "Great job! That was well done! They're giving you a standing ovation." *points* pic.twitter.com/J7FvY36bt0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 27, 2022

All is well.

