Call us crazy, but does it seem like every time Biden and the Democrats do things they say will “bring down costs” those costs only get worse? Today brought with it more “help” from the president:

President Biden announces steps to target companies and financial institutions who charge so called junk fees in hopes of lowering costs for Americans as inflation continues. pic.twitter.com/AL0KX8tEq6 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 26, 2022

Maybe an “Inflation Reduction Act” would help bring down inflation! Oh wait, they already did that and inflation only got worse.

Joe Biden has a plan pic.twitter.com/8tQKTiaVse — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 26, 2022

We’re already feeling the effects of Biden’s “plans” so no thanks to more of those.

When the boss starts explaining the banking system… pic.twitter.com/u1002KrDI6 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 26, 2022

There was more of the “hostage video” optic that’s somehow supposed to instill confidence in the American public along with the “WTF” moments:

BIDEN: "I think I go day after tomorrow or the day after tomorrow." 🤨 pic.twitter.com/WGFnn8Se4w — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2022

The president said he’s going to crack down on “junk fees”:

We’re cracking down on hidden "junk" fees like surprise overdraft and deposit fees, credit card late fees, hidden hotel booking fees. Even those termination charges that stop you from switching cable and internet plans to get a better deal. They add up. We're taking action. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 26, 2022

Biden of course diagnosed who is “hardest hit” by airlines’ fees for extra legroom and pledged to get rid of them:

Joe Biden just said that fees on airplanes for extra leg room in front mostly affect people of color 🧐

pic.twitter.com/UmRQnlRQOR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

Biden: black people don't fit in cheap airplane seats https://t.co/y0nsyeelMI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 26, 2022

Is there no issue that the Biden White House can’t play their racial games with?

Wow. Just wow. — Mark (@mshives1525) October 26, 2022

Fortunately there are no other Federal issues to worry about. — UniqueCitizen2373 (@michaeljauquet) October 26, 2022

Right?

“Poor kids are just as talented and smart as white kids”

– actual Joe Biden quote https://t.co/C8CM9MvDw5 — N/A (@USMil2077th) October 26, 2022

Fact check: Yes, real quote:

***

***

