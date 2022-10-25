You might be thinking to yourself right now, “Hey, inflation in the U.S. is a really serious problem and I’m worried about how I’m going to feed and clothe my family and ever be able to retire.” But MSNBC’s Ali Velshi would tell you that you’re just not thinking clearly. What you need in order to weather the current economic crisis is perspective, OK?

And Ali is here to give it to you:

Ali Velshi: You might not like how the Biden administration or the Federal Reserve is handling inflation, but the problem is a global one, not one created by this White House…there are 100 economies with higher inflation rates right now than America. https://t.co/7QWge4nzwu pic.twitter.com/F1SugcGH3Y — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 25, 2022

Nice hat, Ali. It really conceals that crater in your head where your brain used to be.

“There are other countries in the world with worse inflation than the United States” is not really the reassuring message Ali wants us to think it is. America’s got well over 300 million people, which dwarfs the population of any of the other countries Velshi listed. There are hundreds of millions of Americans who are currently feeling the effects of inflation and it’s a safe bet that the majority of them are struggling under the terrible economic conditions we’re currently dealing with. Tell the single mom whose paycheck is worth a lot less than it used to be worth to relax because at least she’s not in Turkey. Ask the couple in their 60s who have watched their retirement accounts’ value plummet over the past year to chill out because at least they’re not in Argentina. Go on, Ali. Do it and see what happens.

What an absolute insult to our intelligence and a slap in the faces of everyone who’s worried about the short- and long-term effects of recession (or depression) and runaway inflation. Sorry for what the other countries are dealing with, Ali, but we’re having a pretty hard time here at home.

I don't care about other countries' problems. I care about our once great nation and what needs to be done to fix our problems here.. not abroad! — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@zenjentree) October 25, 2022

Right. We aren’t other countries. Our economic system is not like other countries. Stop making us be like other countries. — Lt. DumbBear (@kimball_joe) October 25, 2022

Here in America, we’re allowed to be worried and upset about the economy under Joe Biden. So is Ali Velshi. But the fact that he chooses to be upset at the people who are worried and upset about the economy under Joe Biden tells us everything we need to know about Ali Velshi’s own rapidly diminishing value.

I remember the 4 years you didn't make excuses for the President — To Keep Us Safe! It's a cookbook! (@HankIngram) October 25, 2022

That was fun, wasn’t it? Good times.

And speaking of good times:

“At least it doesn’t suck as bad here as it does in Argentina… yet.” Go with this messaging, Democrats! https://t.co/I1TRThO2Q8 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 25, 2022

