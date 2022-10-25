You might be thinking to yourself right now, “Hey, inflation in the U.S. is a really serious problem and I’m worried about how I’m going to feed and clothe my family and ever be able to retire.” But MSNBC’s Ali Velshi would tell you that you’re just not thinking clearly. What you need in order to weather the current economic crisis is perspective, OK?

And Ali is here to give it to you:

Nice hat, Ali. It really conceals that crater in your head where your brain used to be.

“There are other countries in the world with worse inflation than the United States” is not really the reassuring message Ali wants us to think it is. America’s got well over 300 million people, which dwarfs the population of any of the other countries Velshi listed. There are hundreds of millions of Americans who are currently feeling the effects of inflation and it’s a safe bet that the majority of them are struggling under the terrible economic conditions we’re currently dealing with. Tell the single mom whose paycheck is worth a lot less than it used to be worth to relax because at least she’s not in Turkey. Ask the couple in their 60s who have watched their retirement accounts’ value plummet over the past year to chill out because at least they’re not in Argentina. Go on, Ali. Do it and see what happens.

What an absolute insult to our intelligence and a slap in the faces of everyone who’s worried about the short- and long-term effects of recession (or depression) and runaway inflation. Sorry for what the other countries are dealing with, Ali, but we’re having a pretty hard time here at home.

Here in America, we’re allowed to be worried and upset about the economy under Joe Biden. So is Ali Velshi. But the fact that he chooses to be upset at the people who are worried and upset about the economy under Joe Biden tells us everything we need to know about Ali Velshi’s own rapidly diminishing value.

That was fun, wasn’t it? Good times.

And speaking of good times:

***

