Today’s a very special day. It has to be. Because today is the day that President Joe Biden gets his 673rd COVID shot.

Sorry, bad joke. He’s only on his fifth shot as of today:

OK, Peter, but keep in mind that the pandemic wasn’t over when it came to justifying Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout. And when you’re dealing with Schrödinger’s Pandemic, it’s important to err on the side of caution. Many, many times.

And you know what they say: You miss 100% of the COVID shots you don’t take.

Seriously, though, even if people are supposed to get one shot a year, why is Joe Biden getting his fifth shot today? He got both doses of the initial vaccine, and then a booster, and then another booster, and then another booster. How many boosters does it actually take to make sure that neither you nor anyone around you dies?

Um, OK.

Great point.

We’d also like to bring up the point that even the vaccinated can contract and spread COVID to others. Joe Biden himself contracted COVID several times despite being vaccinated, and he did not socially distance from others who went on to contract COVID as well. Meanwhile, the president is literally telling people who haven’t gotten a million boosters that COVID deaths are on their hands. That’s called BS.

And every single person who is born will die someday.

What does that even mean?

We would very much like to see the data showing that if you get five COVID shots like Joe Biden, you won’t die from COVID. Maybe you’ll get a different disease and drop dead tomorrow, but you won’t die from COVID!

He sure isn’t. He doesn’t even seem to remember saying that he’d shut down the virus:

It’s a necessity to deal with to make sure COVID doesn’t become a national emergency, which is what it was when businesses were shut down and kids weren’t allowed to go to school?

It’s all about politics. It was briefly about health until Democrats realized they could weaponize it for political gain and increased control over the public.

Are we sure that’s a COVID vaccine in that syringe and maybe not just pure bullsh*t?

