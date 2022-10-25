Today’s a very special day. It has to be. Because today is the day that President Joe Biden gets his 673rd COVID shot.

Sorry, bad joke. He’s only on his fifth shot as of today:

DOOCY: "This is going to be President Biden's FIFTH COVID SHOT…but this is going to be the first one since he declared the pandemic is over." pic.twitter.com/fnYEfFa1fJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 25, 2022

OK, Peter, but keep in mind that the pandemic wasn’t over when it came to justifying Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout. And when you’re dealing with Schrödinger’s Pandemic, it’s important to err on the side of caution. Many, many times.

BIDEN: "If you're fully vaccinated, get one more COVID shot. Once a year! That's it." pic.twitter.com/XLJnfuXuoc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 25, 2022

And you know what they say: You miss 100% of the COVID shots you don’t take.

Seriously, though, even if people are supposed to get one shot a year, why is Joe Biden getting his fifth shot today? He got both doses of the initial vaccine, and then a booster, and then another booster, and then another booster. How many boosters does it actually take to make sure that neither you nor anyone around you dies?

BIDEN: "If you get it, you're protected. And if you don't, you're putting yourself and other people unnecessarily at risk." pic.twitter.com/gmf7cwBodU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 25, 2022

Um, OK.

I just went and literally killed democracy by voting Republican and they’re worried about covid boosters? https://t.co/rncU5N1WI5 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 25, 2022

Great point.

We’d also like to bring up the point that even the vaccinated can contract and spread COVID to others. Joe Biden himself contracted COVID several times despite being vaccinated, and he did not socially distance from others who went on to contract COVID as well. Meanwhile, the president is literally telling people who haven’t gotten a million boosters that COVID deaths are on their hands. That’s called BS.

BIDEN: "Almost everyone who will die from COVID this year will not be up to date on their shots." pic.twitter.com/Kd8kXbEqlz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 25, 2022

And every single person who is born will die someday.

What does that even mean?

As Biden is currently in Cloudcuckooland, I have no idea if there is any truth to this. I know the shot does reduce your chance of death from COVID if you're a fat 51 year old like me, but what does it do for a 90 year old with 3 comorbidities who gets COVID in the hospital? https://t.co/BQK1bThDxT — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 25, 2022

We would very much like to see the data showing that if you get five COVID shots like Joe Biden, you won’t die from COVID. Maybe you’ll get a different disease and drop dead tomorrow, but you won’t die from COVID!

Biden calls Covid "a global health emergency" after declaring last month that the "pandemic is over." pic.twitter.com/lyi6ndWXeE — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 25, 2022

He's sure not talking like someone who shut down a virus. https://t.co/ijeOQT8bKd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 25, 2022

He sure isn’t. He doesn’t even seem to remember saying that he’d shut down the virus:

REPORTER: "Is COVID still a national emergency?" BIDEN: "It's a necessity to deal with to make sure it doesn't become one." pic.twitter.com/zRVWyI2zum — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 25, 2022

It’s a necessity to deal with to make sure COVID doesn’t become a national emergency, which is what it was when businesses were shut down and kids weren’t allowed to go to school?

Biden now says covid is a "global health emergency" after saying on 60 Minutes a few weeks ago that the "pandemic is over" pic.twitter.com/8FHx88GMBN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 25, 2022

BIDEN: "None of this is about politics. It's about your health." pic.twitter.com/KjxESq94rM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 25, 2022

It’s all about politics. It was briefly about health until Democrats realized they could weaponize it for political gain and increased control over the public.

If you have to say it isn’t about politics, it is definitely about politics. — Iowa Minifan (@IAMinifan) October 25, 2022

Are we sure that’s a COVID vaccine in that syringe and maybe not just pure bullsh*t?

***

