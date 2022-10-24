Is Joe Biden just a pathological liar? Or is he a pathological liar who is also suffering from dementia? There’s plenty of evidence for the former, but there’s even more to support the latter.

For example, there are his recent remarks about getting his unilateral and unconstitutional student debt bailout “passed by a vote or two.”

BIDEN on his student loan debt bailout: "It's passed. I got it passed by a vote or two." What is he talking about? Congress never voted on it. pic.twitter.com/62Ov7znOfZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2022

We’re inclined to believe that his remarks are at least in part because he doesn’t remember what actually happened, because he’s just senile. And we’re inclined to believe that because of stuff like this:

BIDEN: "Am I slowing up? Am I don't have the same pace? You know, & that old joke—You know, everybody talks about the—you know, the new 70's 50—you know, all that stuff. You know, I—you know, could be […] I could get a disease tomorrow, I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/XgUYTxd3eE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 23, 2022

What … what did we just watch? Poor Jonathan Capehart. He looks as confused as we feel. Especially after Biden grabs his shoulders.

totally normal behaviour during an interview pic.twitter.com/8m5sbhIBVw — Greg Wycliffe (@gddub) October 23, 2022

What is going on? No, seriously. What the hell is going on?

Is that an uncomfortable laugh from the reporter? 😬 pic.twitter.com/INKU3SoUQv — Joni Job (@jj_talking) October 23, 2022

Yes.

Can you blame Capehart for being weirded out? We’re weirded out, and we weren’t even there.

It Took 37 Takes And This Was The Best They Got… lol — Covid-1984 (@Spiro_Ghost) October 23, 2022

We’re not advocating armchair diagnoses, but surely there’s a gerontologist out there who sees footage like that and thinks “There’s something very, very wrong with Joe Biden.”

He needs to retire.

***

