Is Joe Biden just a pathological liar? Or is he a pathological liar who is also suffering from dementia? There’s plenty of evidence for the former, but there’s even more to support the latter.

For example, there are his recent remarks about getting his unilateral and unconstitutional student debt bailout “passed by a vote or two.”

We’re inclined to believe that his remarks are at least in part because he doesn’t remember what actually happened, because he’s just senile. And we’re inclined to believe that because of stuff like this:

Trending

What … what did we just watch? Poor Jonathan Capehart. He looks as confused as we feel. Especially after Biden grabs his shoulders.

What is going on? No, seriously. What the hell is going on?

Yes.

Can you blame Capehart for being weirded out? We’re weirded out, and we weren’t even there.

We’re not advocating armchair diagnoses, but surely there’s a gerontologist out there who sees footage like that and thinks “There’s something very, very wrong with Joe Biden.”

He needs to retire.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: agediseaseJoe Bidenjonathan capehartMSNBC