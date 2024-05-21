'Hiroshima of Community Notes': Jacobin Mag Gets NUKED by Reality After Shaming Walmart Employee Pay

Those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.

It's a lesson the folks at Jacobin Magazine would do well to learn. If they did, perhaps they wouldn't post stuff like this.

Infamous for its starvation wages, Walmart just posted staggering first-quarter profits. The surge is a result of its strategic shift toward catering to affluent shoppers while its full-time workers continue to rely on Medicaid and food stamps. https://t.co/jScx1YdJ07 — Jacobin (@jacobin) May 20, 2024

They write:

It’s a great time in America to be a parasitic retailer. Walmart is reporting a strong first quarter this year, beating market estimates. It reported a 22 percent growth in e-commerce sales and a nearly 4 percent jump in transactions, and its first-quarter profit of $5.1 billion was triple last year’s, driven by $161.5 billion in revenue. Its stock rose on the news and hit an all-time high of $64 per share. Isn’t that nice? As Jordyn Holman writes for the New York Times, Walmart’s growth comes in large part from “a focus on well-heeled shoppers.” She points out that, according to GlobalData, “over the past three years, households earning over $100,000 have provided the biggest gains in Walmart’s market share.”

But never fear -- X users pointed out this very inconvenient fact in the Community Notes:

Walmart non-corporate Associates’ average hourly wage is $17.50/hour with full-time benefits. Jacobin pays writers $0.07/word, so a Jacobin writer would have to write 250 words an hour continuously to make the same wage as a Walmart Associate, but without benefits.

I'd say "Pay your writers better, hypocrites," but since they're the people writing this garbage, maybe pay them less.https://t.co/1gSGK40bCe — Ran Harpaz (@RanHarpaz) May 21, 2024

Walmart pays workers more than you. https://t.co/mMmyiNU3QB — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) May 21, 2024

Hahaha eat that community note lmfao — Carlos (@txiokatu) May 21, 2024

If Walmart pays starvation wages, what does that make y’all? pic.twitter.com/F5HcDZLAGe — Will, the Teruo Nakamura of Burgum stans (@spudhawg) May 21, 2024

At least your writers know where they can go for a better wage and treatment.



Good job, journo-editor-knobs — von Scrappy (@VonScrappy405) May 21, 2024

As of May 12, 2024, the average hourly pay for a Walmart in Georgia is $26.79 an hour.



FL $27.43

OH $31.00

KY $35.49

WI $21.28

NV $41.45 — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) May 20, 2024

This is the Hiroshima of community notes https://t.co/3CjAybKYdG — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 21, 2024

I’d like to report a death by Community Notes. https://t.co/1RAjOdOWEj pic.twitter.com/bJZNYiFG4M — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) May 21, 2024

lmfao Jacobin pays 7 cents a word for 1800 word articles



$125 for almost 2000 words. You'll get paid several times as much per hour working for Wal-Mart as you will pitching Jacobin and then researching and writing the articlehttps://t.co/7tHf4ZxQd4 https://t.co/CSKehmDkFz pic.twitter.com/zSg3kXSz67 — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) May 20, 2024

Hey @jacobin.....did it hurt when you fell out of that hypocrisy tree? https://t.co/hMPsxKiaHh — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) May 21, 2024

We hope it did.