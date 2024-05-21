'Hiroshima of Community Notes': Jacobin Mag Gets NUKED by Reality After Shaming Walmart Employee Pay

Tucker Carlson Launches Show on Russian State TV and Loyal Fans Are Understandably...
Amy Curtis  |  11:30 AM on May 21, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.

It's a lesson the folks at Jacobin Magazine would do well to learn. If they did, perhaps they wouldn't post stuff like this.

They write:

It’s a great time in America to be a parasitic retailer. Walmart is reporting a strong first quarter this year, beating market estimates. It reported a 22 percent growth in e-commerce sales and a nearly 4 percent jump in transactions, and its first-quarter profit of $5.1 billion was triple last year’s, driven by $161.5 billion in revenue. Its stock rose on the news and hit an all-time high of $64 per share. Isn’t that nice?

As Jordyn Holman writes for the New York Times, Walmart’s growth comes in large part from “a focus on well-heeled shoppers.” She points out that, according to GlobalData, “over the past three years, households earning over $100,000 have provided the biggest gains in Walmart’s market share.”

Holy snark, Batman.

But never fear -- X users pointed out this very inconvenient fact in the Community Notes:

Walmart non-corporate Associates’ average hourly wage is $17.50/hour with full-time benefits. Jacobin pays writers $0.07/word, so a Jacobin writer would have to write 250 words an hour continuously to make the same wage as a Walmart Associate, but without benefits.

Brutal.

Accurate.

Yep.

Math is your friend.

It's a thing of beauty.

Commies.

And hypocrites.

Excellent work

That makes it so much worse.

Perfect description.

It was a massacre.

Just crazy numbers.

We hope it did.

Tags: JOURNALISM MEDIA MINIMUM WAGE WAGES WALMART

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

