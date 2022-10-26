Co-host of the left-wing “The Young Turks” show, Cenk Uygur, has noted that parts of Los Angeles are turning into total crapholes (Gov. Gavin Newsom even admitted that parts of the city resemble a third-world countries). Uygur would like some answers as to how that happened:

LA is a mess. There's trash all over the roads. Cops don't respond to calls. It's close to anarchy here. Is Garcetti already in Mumbai? Is anyone running this city? Karen Bass seems to be saying she's going to maintain the status quo. She knows how to work the system. No thanks! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 26, 2022

The answer is really quite simple for anybody willing to see it:

This is what Progressives wanted. This is what Progressivism looks like in practice. Live and learn, Cenk. https://t.co/ARfq7KogCL — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 26, 2022

About all we can say is “be careful what you ask for.”

@RubinReport do you want to help your old colleague connect the rest of the dots? https://t.co/ynGWlc7yHT — The Monster + (@SumErgoMonstro) October 26, 2022

I love the concern trolling. With no republicans to blame, they always resort to this kind of question asking. “How could this possibly happen?” https://t.co/XKYHlcVn5V — Gregg, Chief Propaganda Officer SMC (@realgreggd) October 26, 2022

Unfortunately at that point some of the lefties who are able to escape the consequences of their own voting move elsewhere and then vote for the same madness.

Sounds like a liberal utopia. https://t.co/jCbq8hiGJo — Caleb Parke (@calebparke) October 26, 2022

You get what you vote for. Last Republican mayor of LA left office 21 years ago. https://t.co/JCVEf0m58D — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) October 26, 2022

Cenk, my brother in Christ, this is the type of world you've literally been advocating for your entire career. https://t.co/1goru98UcV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

As for the police issue, maybe hand lefties complaining about a lack of police response a mirror:

You can’t make this stuff up.

