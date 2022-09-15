Cenk Uygur must have gotten the memo about how unpopular ‘Defund the Police’ really is with the majority of Americans. He’s so unhappy with this narrative that he wants the people who came up with the slogan to admit they were wrong and admit they don’t speak for the Left.

He was pretty adamant here.

Will people who came up with "Defund the Police" slogan admit they were wrong? It was wildly counterproductive framing. You don't speak for the left. And neither do people pushing the counterproductive "Abolish Prisons." Polls show that almost no one on the left agrees with you. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 13, 2022

Polls show that almost no one on the Left agrees with Defund the Police?

Huh, that’s weird.

Cenk continued:

You can't claim to speak for the left, if polls indicate that actual human beings who are on the left don't like your ideas. And if they like your ideas, but you bungled it by making your ideas sound worse through the names and the framing, then that's on you. Do better. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 13, 2022

You can’t speak for the Left, eh Cenk?

And he wants them to ‘do better.’

Wow.

Good for him.

Except he might as well be talking to himself … seriously, this is perhaps the most spectacular self-own we’ve ever seen.

We get it, Cenk is gonna Cenk, but HOLY CRAP you guys. HA HA HA HA HA

He was DOWN with defunding the police 100%. Wonder what changed? Could it be the fact that Americans HATE this idea and are seeing more and more violence in the communities that have cut funding to their police departments?

We saw you, we see you.

And sorry, not sorry, the Left OWNS that narrative.

And just like that, @cenkuygur became a MAGA Republican! 😝 https://t.co/p4hVcNsxkY — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 14, 2022

And yet, the Left voted some of these people into office. Weird how that works, huh? — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) September 14, 2022

Totally weird.

Don’t bother engaging @pipermcq. He is just grandstanding now for election purposes. This was less than 2 years ago: pic.twitter.com/fftEoowRmI — Dave Rich (@DaveMRich) September 14, 2022

That’s it, exactly.

In 2020, Cenk thought that message would help Democrats. Now he realizes it hurts them … so he’s pretending he wasn’t one of the Lefties pushing it. He was, in fact, 100% DOWN WITH IT.

Woof, this one is just hilariously embarrassing.

***

Related:

Suck it UP! Matt Yglesias arguing for ‘legislative negotiation’ NOW that blue areas are having to deal with illegal immigrants BACKFIRES

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefties are BIG MAD about DeSantis flying illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard and HERE are some of the biggest tantrums

Howdy neighbor! Kamala Harris finds out the HARD way the border is absolutely NOT secure and LOL (you’ve GOT to watch this)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!