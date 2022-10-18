We did not have Cenk Uygur admits Democrats are going to lose during the midterms on our Bingo card for the day BUT here we are. Granted, this editor is not sure Cenk really thinks this, he’s just worried this may be the case, and he hopes by annoying and irritating the Left by admitting defeat he’ll motivate enough of them to vote for the same people who took their jobs, schools, and lives away from them.

Either way, we enjoyed this tweet and the reaction to it, immensely.

Tingle down the leg and everything.

It looks like we're going to lose the midterms. People will look back at Democrat's inability to pass voting rights legislation as the moment we lost everything. Stunning failure of epic proportions. And everyone in DC yawned because they're used to excusing Democratic failures. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 18, 2022

Whoa, we agree with Cenk. Democrats are going to lose.

Then again, he could be trying to do some damage control so they can claim since Democrats didn’t do more to steal the elections, Republicans did.

Already setting up stolen election claims. https://t.co/4BRfh99Q2L — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) October 18, 2022

Could be.

The sky-is-falling tweets have really been cranked to 11 lately. https://t.co/baVhVxMGy1 — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) October 18, 2022

Especially on the Left. They are definitely nuttier than usual.

This ain’t the reason you’re losing the mid terms, Cenk but you’re too tone deaf to adequately reflect on your side’s failures. You’re just entrenched, leftist media now. You’ve lost your edge. https://t.co/YOdMgdUVqj — Itzhak Mordecai (@YefimFomin) October 18, 2022

Yeah, so there.

pic.twitter.com/TM8Yvbsjk0 — Great Lord Cthulhu, Devourer of Souls (@Jringo1508) October 18, 2022

All the popcorn.

Seriously.

They’re going to look back at corruption, incompetence, woke ideology, idiotic police policy, inhumane lockdown policy. It’ll almost be like there are consequences to bad politics… — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 18, 2022

Wouldn’t that be AMAZING?

Cry more — Afro Saiyan (@GokuBlack97) October 18, 2022

Why are you trying to suppress the Democratic vote, Republican? — Harshmallow 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ Rogue Antifa, Inc. (@Nikki2U) October 18, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

"Democrats will lose because they failed to rig elections" — Darrell West (@darrellpwest) October 18, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Dems will lose because you are destroying America and the American way of life. And, y'all offed with our KIDS. Whether you wanted to force mask them, shut down schools or shove trans shit down their throats. OWN THIS. YOU are awful and on the wrong side of history. — Teryn 🌙 (@thc9698) October 18, 2022

Basically yeah.

***

***

