The high cost of gas, groceries and everything else is hitting working families hard, and as a result Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has provided some of the most twisted financial advice we’ve ever heard:

In other words, Stacey Abrams’ version of the “Inflation Reduction Act” is to make it easier to kill the unborn. That’s in no way a sick and twisted way to manage your family budget (cue massive eye roll).

Hey, maybe Abrams should just make this her campaign slogan:

Trending

Vote out the politicians who are wrecking the economy? NAH! Just abort more babies and keep voting for Democrats and their lousy policies!

Unreal.

Keep up that rhetoric right up until election day, Ms. Abrams!

“Always be closing” is the Left’s mantra when it comes to abortion (and climate change).

***

Related:

‘Hard to believe this is real’: Opening debate question for Stacey Abrams reeked of ‘journalism’

Stacey Abrams is counting down the days until she can finally fulfill her ‘destiny’

On brand! Stacey Abrams declared victory anyway after judge ruled against her lawsuit over the 2018 election

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortiongas pricesinflationStacey Abrams