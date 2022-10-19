The high cost of gas, groceries and everything else is hitting working families hard, and as a result Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has provided some of the most twisted financial advice we’ve ever heard:

Stacey Abrams: "Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas." pic.twitter.com/0hdH2MOuGt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2022

In other words, Stacey Abrams’ version of the “Inflation Reduction Act” is to make it easier to kill the unborn. That’s in no way a sick and twisted way to manage your family budget (cue massive eye roll).

Stacey Abrams just said more abortions will help solve the inflation problem. You can't make this up. pic.twitter.com/SqGiP5l2Fn — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 19, 2022

Stacey Abrams says the way to fix inflation is by aborting more babies. Getting her ass kicked this election has driven her insane. She may lose by ten points. Will be interesting if she concedes this time. pic.twitter.com/7ZXkCvkGJh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 19, 2022

Hey, maybe Abrams should just make this her campaign slogan:

Can’t afford food? Abort your child! https://t.co/9KUwJYM1NX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 19, 2022

Vote out the politicians who are wrecking the economy? NAH! Just abort more babies and keep voting for Democrats and their lousy policies!

Got it. Let’s not blame Joe Biden’s disastrous policy failures, let’s blame innocent children! https://t.co/wkWTFtllQd — The Truth Gazette (@Truth_Gazette) October 19, 2022

Unreal.

She’s gonna get soooo crushed in this election — Trust ▶️ Talent (@RK_itsm) October 19, 2022

She's being honest about how the Dems think. In their minds economic problems can be soled by eliminating families. — Kurt Fagerburg (@kurtfagerburg) October 19, 2022

so how does abortion help stop inflation? or is this more whackadoodle nonsense from stacey abrams? — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) October 19, 2022

Keep up that rhetoric right up until election day, Ms. Abrams!

"Abort kids, save on gas"

That's one heck of a final message. https://t.co/VAoIMdkJmz — Morning Answer (@MorningAnswer) October 19, 2022

“Always be closing” is the Left’s mantra when it comes to abortion (and climate change).

***

Related:

‘Hard to believe this is real’: Opening debate question for Stacey Abrams reeked of ‘journalism’

Stacey Abrams is counting down the days until she can finally fulfill her ‘destiny’

On brand! Stacey Abrams declared victory anyway after judge ruled against her lawsuit over the 2018 election

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!