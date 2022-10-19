Do you remember when a reporter asked Barack Obama what “enchanted” him the most about his first 100 days as president? The opening question for Stacey Abrams at her debate with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was right up there with that one on the “journalism” scale.

Mollie Hemingway was among those who found it almost unbelievable:

Hard to believe this is real, but apparently it's real. Propaganda fan service of Abrams provided by @chuckwilliams. https://t.co/a69v7r2Dwi — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 19, 2022

Does this debate moderator work for the Abrams campaign?

helluva opening question in the Georgia governor’s debate lol pic.twitter.com/k3IPcBdSqH — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) October 19, 2022

Yep, this was actually the opening question for Abrams:

“Ms. Abrams, public opinion polls in our state show support for the right to abortion, Medicaid expansion and banning assault weapons. You are on the side of public opinion in each of these issues. Yet, you are behind in almost every poll. Why?”

Basically Kemp had not one, but two debate opponents:

So the moderator AND Abrams are both debating against Kemp? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 19, 2022

The media is working overtime to get Stacey Abrams re-elected. LOL https://t.co/DkIYOPNApf — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) October 19, 2022

There’s just under three weeks to go until the midterm elections so the media will ramp up their efforts on behalf of Democrats.

"Why don't people love you like I love you?" would have been more honest framing. https://t.co/jv73s1EEu1 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 19, 2022

Not at all!

“You’re on the side of democracy. You are the font of the will of the people — the very personification of the good, the true, and the beautiful. Ice cream. Cute little golden retriever puppies. Smiling babies. WHY AREN’T YOU WINNING!?” — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) October 19, 2022

At the end of the day it might not matter if Abrams simply declares herself to be the rightful winner… again.

***

Related:

Stacey Abrams is counting down the days until she can finally fulfill her ‘destiny’

On brand! Stacey Abrams declared victory anyway after judge ruled against her lawsuit over the 2018 election

WHAT in the Kentucky fried eff?! Stacey Abrams claims it’s a fallacy to say we know when pregnancy starts (no really, watch this)

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!