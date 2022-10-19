Do you remember when a reporter asked Barack Obama what “enchanted” him the most about his first 100 days as president? The opening question for Stacey Abrams at her debate with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was right up there with that one on the “journalism” scale.

Mollie Hemingway was among those who found it almost unbelievable:

Does this debate moderator work for the Abrams campaign?

Yep, this was actually the opening question for Abrams:

“Ms. Abrams, public opinion polls in our state show support for the right to abortion, Medicaid expansion and banning assault weapons. You are on the side of public opinion in each of these issues. Yet, you are behind in almost every poll. Why?”

Trending

Basically Kemp had not one, but two debate opponents:

There’s just under three weeks to go until the midterm elections so the media will ramp up their efforts on behalf of Democrats.

Not at all!

At the end of the day it might not matter if Abrams simply declares herself to be the rightful winner… again.

***

Related:

Stacey Abrams is counting down the days until she can finally fulfill her ‘destiny’

On brand! Stacey Abrams declared victory anyway after judge ruled against her lawsuit over the 2018 election

WHAT in the Kentucky fried eff?! Stacey Abrams claims it’s a fallacy to say we know when pregnancy starts (no really, watch this)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian KempgeorgiajournalismStacey Abrams