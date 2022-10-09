This is … a hot mess.

Then again, it is Stacey Abrams we’re talking about.

The question she was asked was simple – where would she draw the line with abortion? 15 weeks? Viability? 36 weeks? And instead of answering (because let’s be honest, she likely doesn’t want any sort of restriction on abortion), she went into some bizarre tirade about the fallacy of when pregnancy starts.

Remember when she said there is no such thing as a heartbeat at 6 weeks?

Good times.

Watch.

"Were you to become governor, where would you draw the line? 15 weeks? Viability? 36 weeks? What's the limit?" STACEY ABRAMS: "The arbitrary standards of timelines ignore the medical reality that it is a fallacy we know exactly when a pregnancy starts." pic.twitter.com/ZLRzoNCNNd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 9, 2022

Wow.

And what?!

The Kamala Method. — 🇺🇸 White Boots American 🇺🇸🍊 (@melissamiller33) October 9, 2022

via GIPHY

That’s a lot of words to say, “I support abortion until the baby is heading down the birth canal.” — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) October 9, 2022

So if you don’t know….shouldn’t you err on the side of caution? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) October 9, 2022

Oh really? The Party of Science™️ with another of their non-science takes. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 9, 2022

Is anybody really buying into Stacey Abrams’s bs? — JJensen (@Robynmonty) October 9, 2022

The only people buying this BS are voting for her no matter what anyway.

It’s really just a waste of time … well, and Twitchy fodder for us but you get our point.

A non-answer answer… yup. Democrat. — Iceman (@Knensu) October 9, 2022

Dr. Stacey Abrams everyone — The Southern Curmudgeon (@TSCurmudgeon) October 9, 2022

Scary stuff.

***

