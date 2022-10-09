This is … a hot mess.

Then again, it is Stacey Abrams we’re talking about.

The question she was asked was simple – where would she draw the line with abortion? 15 weeks? Viability? 36 weeks? And instead of answering (because let’s be honest, she likely doesn’t want any sort of restriction on abortion), she went into some bizarre tirade about the fallacy of when pregnancy starts.

Remember when she said there is no such thing as a heartbeat at 6 weeks?

Good times.

Watch.

Wow.

And what?!

Trending

via GIPHY

The only people buying this BS are voting for her no matter what anyway.

It’s really just a waste of time … well, and Twitchy fodder for us but you get our point.

Scary stuff.

***

Related:

SHORTsighted! Robert Reich stopped SHORT babbling about ‘trickle down economics’ and EVIL tax cuts for the EVIL rich

Tweep’s ‘hobby’ of finding sofas and other objects that Jill Biden’s dresses are ‘MADE from’ results in spectacularly HILARIOUS thread

NOW we know WHY she won’t debate Kari! WATCH Katie Hobbs totally BOMB when asked VERY simple question about Latino community

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: governorStacey Abrams