Earlier today we told you about a CNN host setting the narrative about the “restrictive” voting law in Georgia all while the chyron on the screen reported a “record turnout” so far with mail-in ballots. That contradiction also doesn’t seem to matter to Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who is fresh off flashing her financial adviser skills by letting people struggling with inflation know that they could save money by aborting their unborn babies.

Abrams has acknowledged that there has been record voter turnout so far in Georgia but she’s not willing to loosen the grip on a particular narrative that she might need use one more time:

.@staceyabrams: "We are here today because we're about to make history. In 20 days, we're changing Georgia. Let's get it done! […] Yesterday we saw record turnout for early voting." pic.twitter.com/8bbsPsAQ3i — The Hill (@thehill) October 19, 2022

“Yesterday we saw record turnout for early voting — yes, we should be excited. But let’s remember what that means. It does not mean that voter suppression does not exist. That’s like saying there are no more sharks in the water because more people get in.”

There should be a recording of that comment in the audio dictionary under the definition of “trying to have it both ways.”

This proof that she's wrong is just further proof that she's right https://t.co/VOHVoT1Z3c — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 19, 2022

Bless her heart. — Pam D (@soirchick) October 19, 2022

Ummm… I thought they were suppressing the vote with the new voting laws there. Lol this is priceless. — Rjar (@TightTitan4x4) October 19, 2022

Just imagine the other doozies Abrams is going to tell between now and election day.

But the votes aren’t for YOU!!🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/7RUO2KEujy — balloongirl (@lorib1955) October 19, 2022

That’s what Abrams is saving that “voter suppression” card for!

***

Related:

Stacey Abrams’ twisted take on managing inflation is ‘one heck of a final message’

‘Hard to believe this is real’: Opening debate question for Stacey Abrams reeked of ‘journalism’

Stacey Abrams is counting down the days until she can finally fulfill her ‘destiny’

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!