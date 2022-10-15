During a gubernatorial debate in Michigan, Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was busted for doing a flip-flop on the issue of “defund the police.” Whitmer’s certainly not the only Democrat attempting a one-eighty on that issue (and others).

Policing and crime policies are the topics kicking off a thread from @EddieZipperer who dug through a poll to explain why many Democrats are in full backpedal mode while hoping midterm voters forget about recent history.

Yep, it’s really that simple. Democrats’ actions and comments from 2020 and last year are coming back to bite them and they know it.

Then there are the issues voters actually care about vs. what Democrats are unsuccessfully trying to distract them with:

The Democrats’ continued screeching about “January 6th” isn’t moving the needle either:

Crime spikes in cities? Yeah, that’s on the Dems as well:

The border is also a huge issue, which is why Dems are mostly ignoring it:

The Dems have also been hyperventilating about questioning the outcome of elections that is, according to them, a “threat to the very fabric of our democracy” — unless they do it:

Weird though that the Democrats call those Republicans “election deniers” and forget all about 2016 (or 2018 too if you’re Stacey Abrams).

Add it all up and the Dems are likely in for a midterm wipeout of epic proportions, and we’re here for it.

The world isn’t anything like it is in the social media bubble, no matter how much the Democrats would like to believe it is.

