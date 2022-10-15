During a gubernatorial debate in Michigan, Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was busted for doing a flip-flop on the issue of “defund the police.” Whitmer’s certainly not the only Democrat attempting a one-eighty on that issue (and others).

Policing and crime policies are the topics kicking off a thread from @EddieZipperer who dug through a poll to explain why many Democrats are in full backpedal mode while hoping midterm voters forget about recent history.

Interesting number from the new Harvard-Harris poll: "The police" are one of the most popular U.S. institutions with a net favorability 19 points higher than the CDC, 24 points higher than the FBI, 33 points higher than the DOJ, and 83 points higher than Antifa. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 15, 2022

That explains why Democrats are out there now pretending they supported the police all along. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 15, 2022

Yep, it’s really that simple. Democrats’ actions and comments from 2020 and last year are coming back to bite them and they know it.

Then there are the issues voters actually care about vs. what Democrats are unsuccessfully trying to distract them with:

Most important issues facing the country:

37% Inflation

29% Economy

23% Immigration What issues do you think GOP is focused on?

37% Immigration

24% Inflation

21% Economy What issues are Dems focused on?

27% Jan 6

25% Women's rights

23% Climate Change — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 15, 2022

Voters say Dems are most focused on Jan 6 which ranked as the 19th most important issue facing the country. Then women's rights which ranked 5th. Then Climate which ranked 8th.

Meanwhile, the three issues people see GOP as most focused on rank 1, 2, and 3 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 15, 2022

On all three of the top issues facing the country, people said they were more likely to vote for GOP on those issues

Inflation: GOP+12

Crime: GOP+12

Immigration: GOP+11 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 15, 2022

The Democrats’ continued screeching about “January 6th” isn’t moving the needle either:

If we go down the list to issues Dems are focused on, we find that even on the issues their focused on, Dems don't have big leads on those issues:

Jan 6: D+2

Abortion: D+3

Climate: D+5 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 15, 2022

Crime spikes in cities? Yeah, that’s on the Dems as well:

OMG! Here's a number that should wake some Dems up: 64% say that rising crime is "the fault of woke politicians." A majority, 52%, of DEMOCRATS say rising crime is "the fault of woke politicians" — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 15, 2022

The border is also a huge issue, which is why Dems are mostly ignoring it:

GOP wants to close the border to illegal crossings, increase incarceration of criminals, and reduce gov spending. Does this appeal to you? 60% total said this platform appealed to them. 45% of DEMOCRATS said this platform appealed to them. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 15, 2022

The Dems have also been hyperventilating about questioning the outcome of elections that is, according to them, a “threat to the very fabric of our democracy” — unless they do it:

36% of GOP says that Biden's election in 2020 was illegitimate, but 32% of Dems say that Trump's election in 2016 was illegitimate. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 15, 2022

Weird though that the Democrats call those Republicans “election deniers” and forget all about 2016 (or 2018 too if you’re Stacey Abrams).

Really interesting poll. You can view the whole thing here:https://t.co/PybcVPKUWL — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 15, 2022

Add it all up and the Dems are likely in for a midterm wipeout of epic proportions, and we’re here for it.

Eye opening thread. Dems will keep their eyes closed. https://t.co/dPRcZoPFU0 — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) October 15, 2022

Read this thread. This goes well beyond the election. Our country is saner and more right-of-center than social media would ever let you believe https://t.co/Pz13qy8dan — MacktheKnife (@KnifeMackthe) October 15, 2022

The world isn’t anything like it is in the social media bubble, no matter how much the Democrats would like to believe it is.

