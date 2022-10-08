Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz tweeted out a reminder about the California progressive who was in the state to campaign in support of Dem candidate John Fetterman:

That was met with a quick denial:

Really?

Maybe it depends on what your definition of “end gas production” is because he’s certainly all aboard the “end fossil fuels” train:

Yeah, these sure do have an “end fossil fuels” ring to them:

Khanna never said we should end fossil fuels in the same way many Democrats are now denying they ever supported defunding the police.

