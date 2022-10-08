Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz tweeted out a reminder about the California progressive who was in the state to campaign in support of Dem candidate John Fetterman:

🚨 Fetterman Fanboy 🚨 Green New Deal Champion and California progressive Ro Khanna recently hit the campaign trail with Fetterman. Like Fetterman, Khanna wants to end gas production in America. These policies would terminate tens of thousands of jobs in Pennsylvania. — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) October 8, 2022

That was met with a quick denial:

.@DrOz you didn’t learn at Harvard or Penn not to lie. I never said I am for ending gas production. I am for increasing production in the short term. You have said that carbon dioxide emissions “are not the problem.” Climate denier and quack medicine peddler. Quite the resume! https://t.co/tPfvkPiONf — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 8, 2022

Really?

Maybe it depends on what your definition of “end gas production” is because he’s certainly all aboard the “end fossil fuels” train:

Ro Khanna, you know Twitter is easily searchable? https://t.co/HdUizwxscm pic.twitter.com/1auCkrAwYF — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 8, 2022

Yeah, these sure do have an “end fossil fuels” ring to them:

“I never said I am for ending gas production.” https://t.co/xNeyG4DHnk pic.twitter.com/amNaZ6fVP8 — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 8, 2022

Hey @RoKhanna, just because your wife discovered fossil fuel stocks doesn’t mean you don’t support banning fracking. https://t.co/V5y0lCH4xZ pic.twitter.com/qn6xEAhwKl — e-beth (@ebeth360) October 8, 2022

Khanna never said we should end fossil fuels in the same way many Democrats are now denying they ever supported defunding the police.

